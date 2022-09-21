Read full article on original website
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Does Equinox Really Mean Equal Day And Night?
Depending on where you are, it’s the equinox today or tomorrow, but what does that really mean? It’s easy to define the solstices; they represent the longest day or night of the year depending on your hemisphere. On the other hand, the definition of the equinoxes is that the equator is pointed directly towards the Sun. That has much less relevance to people who live anywhere else, leading to common definitions that seem universal, but actually contain multiple errors.
IFLScience The Big Questions: Why Is The Universe Made Of Matter And Not Antimatter?
Everything we see, from galaxies to capybaras, is made of matter. But matter has a mirrored version of itself known as antimatter. If the two come into contact they annihilate one another, turning into pure energy. Why does the universe prefer one over the other? This is a fundamental mystery of the universe, and at the forefront of the search for an answer is the Alpha Experiment at CERN. In this episode, host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by experimental physicist and Alpha spokesperson Professor Jeffrey Hangst to understand the nature of mysterious antimatter.
Asteroid That Became A Meteorite Found In Archival Images For First Time
Two years ago, US government sensors detected an exceptionally bright light over the western Pacific. Thankfully, it came from the passage of a large meteorite through the atmosphere, rather than a potential military threat, but it was so powerful astronomers thought it deserved further investigation. On tracing through archival images, a team from the University of Western Ontario have found what appears to be the asteroid’s track 10 minutes before it hit Earth’s atmosphere.
Incredible Photo From The ISS Captures “Space Angel”. What Do You See?
Incredible photos of space from space are not that unusual. From the vantage point of the International Space Station (ISS), basically everywhere you look is fascinating, strange, or beautiful. Occasionally, however, you get a “wow, er, what even is that?”. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will...
Gaia Finds The Protogalaxy That Became The Milky Way’s Heart
The Milky Way is orders of magnitude larger than the other galaxies in the local group, Andromeda aside. It got that way by cannibalizing smaller galaxies. The GAIA space telescope has allowed us to identify stars of common origin, based on their movements and ages, revealing many of the conglomerations of stars that got consumed.
