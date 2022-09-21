Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Richard Sherman says Russell Wilson received too much credit for Seahawks success | THE HERD
Richard Sherman said on his podcast that Russell Wilson received special treatment from Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll. KJ Wright also added that Russ got too much credit for the Seahawks' success. Colin Cowherd reacts to Sherman's comments.
What are Russell Wilson’s former teammates saying about him?
Members of the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII winning team have criticized their former quarterback.
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
Seahawks a 'Bad' Team Yet? DK Metcalf Reveals When We Could Know
With a 1-1 record, any kind of negative overreaction toward the Seattle Seahawks is premature, but receiver DK Metcalf admitted there's a point when it becomes obvious who's good and who's not.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UW Offers Extra Swift Receiver from Missouri
Jaden Reddell hails from a town with an unusual name: Peculiar, Missouri.
Jarred Kelenic stars in return to majors, Mariners top A’s
Jarred Kelenic made a triumphant return to the major leagues with a home run, a double and two RBIs Thursday
Comments / 0