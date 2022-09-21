ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Pleasanton Express

Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

