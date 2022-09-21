ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Brighton Area Schools Kicks Off Pink Week Monday

Pink Week is planned in Brighton Area Schools this coming week - an annual community service spirit week that benefits local cancer care. Downtown Brighton will be painted pink during the district-wide event with many students and athletic teams donning pink during the week. Last year’s event raised over $33,400 for the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.
BRIGHTON, MI
Brighton Optimists Present Checks To Severe Weather Network

Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community. The Brighton Optimist Club hosts monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups. Recently, the Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to...
BRIGHTON, MI
Report Examines Disability Needs In Livingston County

A new report has been released regarding disability needs in Livingston County. The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Livingston Human Services Collaborative Body - a coalition of disability service organizations that strive to provide the most effective services for all abilities in the community. The Abilities Alliance sends...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Active Shooter Training Exercise In Brighton

An active shooter training exercise went on Thursday in Brighton. Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain of the Green Oak Fire Department explained the event. He said that they were running active violence incidents scenario-based training for all Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS in Livingston County. Chamberlain said that they also have...
BRIGHTON, MI
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
