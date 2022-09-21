ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: William D. ‘Bill’ Womack

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Mr. William D. ‘Bill’ Womack, age 67 of Lebanon passed away September 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Born March 11, 1955, in Salisbury, North Carolina, he is the son of the late Henry and Roberta Bogle Womack.

He worked for P & S Transportation. He attended Grace Family Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Swann Womack; two children: Gregory Womack and Stefanie (Manuel) Caban; seven grandchildren: Deanna, Destina, David, Manuel III, Dominic, Gianni, and Bella Caban; two sisters, Gail Womack and Paula (Fritz) Lowe; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mr. William D. “Bill” Womack will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Goodman and Bro. Jeff Wilson officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM and Thursday after 11 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Pallbearers: Jeff Carr, Keith Bowen, Jesse Swann, Jimmy Proctor, Shane Proctor, David Caban, and Tony Caban

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

Wilson County Source

