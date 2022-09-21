Read full article on original website
Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets
Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
‘The Old Guard 2’ cast swing by TUDUM to offer updates on the action-packed sequel
Director Gina Prince-Blythewood may have opted to helm box office-topper The Woman King in favor of The Old Guard 2, but Victoria Mahoney looks to have made for a more than capable replacement. Charlize Theron and her band of immortal warriors scored a massive Netflix hit when the first movie...
‘Star Wars’ fans don’t know how to feel about a pivotal ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene anymore
Star Wars fans are rethinking a momentous scene from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). Fans have turned their attention the moment when Darth Sidious, also known as Emperor Palpatine, successfully instigated the epic confrontation between Darth Vader and his son Luke Skywalker in the r/StarWars subreddit. Tuliao_da_Massa posted a still photo of Vader with the blade of his son’s green light saber pointed at him and the caption, “What is the consensus behind how strong/weak Vader was here?”
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
Warner Bros. removes Joss Whedon footage from ‘Black Adam’ trailer after backlash, Dwayne Johnson responds
How do you manage to excite and piss off an entire fandom in one fell swoop? If you’re Warner Bros., you attach footage of the DCEU’s Justice League to the latest Black Adam trailer, but then go ahead and include a snippet from Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of the all-star superhero epic.
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera
We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die
There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
Watch: ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 sneak peek teases a fan-favorite coming out of the shadows
Get your corsets and cravats at the ready, folks, as Bridgerton season 3 is coming. This past spring saw Netflix serve up the record-breaking second run of the smash-hit period romance and the streamer isn’t wasting any time in giving the people what they want in the form of another batch of episodes full of extravagant balls, violin covers of contemporary pop songs, and the steamiest stares on TV.
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
Watch: The game is afoot again in first ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer
At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already one of the jewels in Netflix’s content crown, and that’s guaranteed to continue when Enola Holmes 2 lands on November 4. Produced by and starring Brown in the title role, the first installment of what’s sure to be...
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
Watch: The Addams lend ‘Wednesday’ a hand in first clip from Tim Burton’s Netflix series
While Netflix’s The Munsters movie from Rob Zombie might have turned out to be wholly disappointing, at least the streamer is about to hand in another relaunch of an adored supernatural sitcom from the 1960s that promises to be of a much higher quality. Yes, it’s Wednesday, the latest live-action reimagining of The Addams Family starring Scream star Jenna Ortega as the eponymous goth-girl.
Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
Watch: ‘Dead to Me’ teaser reveals first look at the long-awaited final season
It’s been so long since Dead to Me was on our screens that Netflix viewers would be forgiven for thinking the show was, well, dead to us. But, at long last, the streamer has now unveiled our first look at the acclaimed comedy-drama’s third and final season, while promising that the long-awaited conclusion to the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini starrer will be with us in just under two months’ time.
