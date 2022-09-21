ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets

Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans don’t know how to feel about a pivotal ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene anymore

Star Wars fans are rethinking a momentous scene from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). Fans have turned their attention the moment when Darth Sidious, also known as Emperor Palpatine, successfully instigated the epic confrontation between Darth Vader and his son Luke Skywalker in the r/StarWars subreddit. Tuliao_da_Massa posted a still photo of Vader with the blade of his son’s green light saber pointed at him and the caption, “What is the consensus behind how strong/weak Vader was here?”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Fans#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Be Star
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated

These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera

We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU

It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
wegotthiscovered.com

Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die

There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
SCIENCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 sneak peek teases a fan-favorite coming out of the shadows

Get your corsets and cravats at the ready, folks, as Bridgerton season 3 is coming. This past spring saw Netflix serve up the record-breaking second run of the smash-hit period romance and the streamer isn’t wasting any time in giving the people what they want in the form of another batch of episodes full of extravagant balls, violin covers of contemporary pop songs, and the steamiest stares on TV.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass

It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The game is afoot again in first ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer

At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already one of the jewels in Netflix’s content crown, and that’s guaranteed to continue when Enola Holmes 2 lands on November 4. Produced by and starring Brown in the title role, the first installment of what’s sure to be...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later

The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look

If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Addams lend ‘Wednesday’ a hand in first clip from Tim Burton’s Netflix series

While Netflix’s The Munsters movie from Rob Zombie might have turned out to be wholly disappointing, at least the streamer is about to hand in another relaunch of an adored supernatural sitcom from the 1960s that promises to be of a much higher quality. Yes, it’s Wednesday, the latest live-action reimagining of The Addams Family starring Scream star Jenna Ortega as the eponymous goth-girl.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First clip from ‘Queen Charlotte’ unveils the ‘Bridgerton’ universe’s latest meet-cute

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. On the back of two record-breaking seasons for the hit Regency-era romantic drama, Netflix is serving up a spinoff in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will tell the tale of how the sassy monarch fell for Prince George many years before the Bridgerton kids started getting hitched.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design

Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Dead to Me’ teaser reveals first look at the long-awaited final season

It’s been so long since Dead to Me was on our screens that Netflix viewers would be forgiven for thinking the show was, well, dead to us. But, at long last, the streamer has now unveiled our first look at the acclaimed comedy-drama’s third and final season, while promising that the long-awaited conclusion to the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini starrer will be with us in just under two months’ time.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy