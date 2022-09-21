Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Decides on Police Chief Candidate
Chelsea may have its new Police Chief. At a special meeting on Sept. 21, the City Council voted to extend a job offer to Kevin Kazyak, Deputy Police Chief for Waterford Township. “I think he brings an attitude which we need in this community, which is a point of engagement,”...
whmi.com
Commissioners To Possibly Decide New Health Dept. Director
The Livingston County Board of Commissioners will consider the recommended appointment of a new Health Department director next week. Former Director/Health Officer Diane McCormick retired on July 1st. She recommended appointing Deputy Health Officer Matt Bolang to the position, who is the Director of Environmental Health and has already been serving as interim director.
Ann Arbor falls 1 vote short on proposal to consider taking over MDOT roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are still weighing the pros and cons of taking over some of the major state-controlled roadways in the city. That includes state highway trunklines like North Main Street, Huron Street/Jackson Avenue and Washtenaw Avenue where the city has considered the Michigan Department of Transportation an obstacle to implementing design changes.
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for big Stadium Boulevard development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have signed off on plans for a four-story development coming near Trader Joe’s. City Council unanimously approved a development agreement this week for the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., which calls for 185 housing units replacing the University Inn. The...
Ypsilanti residents negotiated directly with developers for the first time. How did it go?
YPSILANTI, MI – More than four years ago, Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson saw a chance to make a big change in how her city worked with developers pitching major projects. At a training in Detroit, she learned about that city’s community benefits ordinance (CBO), a nationally pioneering local law...
whmi.com
Report Examines Disability Needs In Livingston County
A new report has been released regarding disability needs in Livingston County. The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Livingston Human Services Collaborative Body - a coalition of disability service organizations that strive to provide the most effective services for all abilities in the community. The Abilities Alliance sends...
whmi.com
Bradford to Retire As Brighton Police Chief
Rob Bradford, Brighton’s police chief for the past five years, will be retiring from his position in the near future. Bradford tells WHMI that he has loved working in Brighton over the years, saying, “Everybody’s been great.” He adds that he has, in his words, "nothing but positive things to say about the police dept. and the community of Brighton.”
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
whmi.com
Active Shooter Training Exercise In Brighton
An active shooter training exercise went on Thursday in Brighton. Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain of the Green Oak Fire Department explained the event. He said that they were running active violence incidents scenario-based training for all Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS in Livingston County. Chamberlain said that they also have...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
whmi.com
Brighton Optimists Present Checks To Severe Weather Network
Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community. The Brighton Optimist Club hosts monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups. Recently, the Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Banana 101.5
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
