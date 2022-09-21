Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Repeat offender of domestic violence sentenced to 52 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Thursday sentenced a man who repeatedly assaulted a woman to 52 years in prison. Steve Herrera, 41, was found guilty on Tuesday on a charge of continuous family violence, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
KSAT 12
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KENS 5
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
KSAT 12
Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising
SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
KSAT 12
Man arrested at his workplace after sending explicit message to officer posing as underage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man was arrested at his workplace after San Antonio police said they caught him sending a sexually explicit message to a detective who he believed was an underage girl. Ernest Johnson was arrested Thursday for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
KENS 5
Questions remain as convicted killer is expected to be transferred to adult prison
SAN ANTONIO — Two years after his death, the cemetery plot where 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio was laid to rest is still meticulously maintained. His mother, Ana Maria Carpio, said she finds comfort in keeping the spot immaculate. A large poster of the handsome young man usually stands watch over...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
Two women accused of defrauding Texas Walmart out of more than $20,000
FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is looking for two women accused of defrauding a local Walmart out of more than $20,000. On Wednesday, August 24, around 1:30 p.m., the two suspects went into the Walmart on 305 10th Street. Police said they "defrauded Walmart for a total amount of $20,259.10."
Pleasanton Express
Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
KSAT 12
DPS officers at Uvalde school shooting have been under investigation since July, records confirm
AUSTIN, Texas – Some Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May have been under investigation since July, DPS records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The confirmed July 25 referral of DPS officers to the Office of Inspector General for possible...
kgns.tv
Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four years after the serial killings of four women, evidence that was collected during the arrest of Juan David Ortiz could be deemed invalid. While his trial isn’t scheduled until next month, the former Border Patrol agent appeared at the 406th District Court for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
KSAT 12
The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories
**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
KSAT 12
Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Northwest side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. A man, 31, was traveling West on Northwest Loop 410...
