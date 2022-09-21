ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

KSAT 12

Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising

SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lytle, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Atascosa County, TX
Crime & Safety
Pleasanton Express

Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four years after the serial killings of four women, evidence that was collected during the arrest of Juan David Ortiz could be deemed invalid. While his trial isn’t scheduled until next month, the former Border Patrol agent appeared at the 406th District Court for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories

**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

