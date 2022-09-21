ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Upgraded Version of Antbox–Minerbase, the Immersion Cooling Mining Container

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0S9X_0i3zmiic00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

cMotion Technologies Limited, the patent owner of Antbox, has launched a new generation of mining containers – Minerbase. Similar to Antbox, Minerbase is a mobile mining farm solution for ASIC miners. This series comes with a larger capacity, immersion cooling and many other features.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005020/en/

Upgraded Version of Antbox–Minerbase, the immersion cooling mining container (Photo: Business Wire)

According to cMotion, Minerbase currently has launched the A series, L series and T series, which stands for air cooling and liquid cooling systems respectively. Both series support faster and cheaper deployment because they are modular. According to testing conducted by cMotion, Minerbase liquid cooling (L series) will shorten the server deployment time, compared to a conventional mining farm of comparable capacity, by up to three months. In addition, the construction expenses can be reduced by as much as 50% when compared to conventional mining farms of the same size. Another common feature between the two series is widespread compatibility with ASIC miner brands such as Antminer, Whatsminer and Avalon.

The Minerbase A series and L series each have new unique features. The A series has a larger capacity that supports up to 336 units of Antminer S19. However, users can order smaller versions equivalent in size to a 20ft shipping container. Generally speaking, the A series is a cost-effective option with an average hosting cost as low as $78 per miner*. The L series has the immersion liquid cooling system that is more advanced in terms of cooling technology. It is able to adapt to environments with high temperature & humidity. Its contra-flow closed cooling towers are extremely energy efficient, given that the maximum evaporation rate of circulating water can be maintained at approximately 0.5%.

Other highlighted features of the Minerbase L series include the intelligent operation system and overclocking. With a PLC-based automatic control system, it helps reduce the amount of work required by humans when making decisions, which results in increased performance and efficiency. The L series also provides a superior overlocking environment for mining equipment. Miners with air cooling can adopt the oil tank by removing their fans (a fan simulator is required).

cMotion announced its upcoming product, Minerbase T series, the integrated oil tank that introduces the water heat recycling feature. By deploying the T series, miners will be able to recover heat generated from crypto mining for greenhouse agriculture, fish farming, underfloor heating and many other great use cases.

To deal with the ever changing landscapes of Bitcoin mining, cMotion has strived to provide miners with more efficient options for data center constructions and operations.

( *The statistics are provided by cMotion for reference purposes only. The actual cost may vary depending on your individual circumstances. )

About cMotion

cMotion Technologies Limited, the team behind Antbox and Minerbase, is a leading provider in data center and software technology services. With 160 global employees from Tencent, Huawei, Alibaba, Bitmain and other leading tech companies, Minerbase team has accumulated rich experience in software and hardware technologies while holding a number of core technology patents in the field of container data centers. In July 2022, the Minerbase LN40, AN40 and AE40 data center products were released.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.minerbase.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMinerbase

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWPRll6x9Cp_V4y5q3sSvA

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005020/en/

CONTACT: Media

Sophie Von

marketing@minerbase.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS UTILITIES OIL/GAS BLOCKCHAIN SOFTWARE ENERGY HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: cMotion Technologies Limited

PUB: 09/21/2022 04:30 AM/DISC: 09/21/2022 04:30 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Air Cooling#Water Cooling#Antbox#Asic#Avalon
Complex

$2 Million in Cars, Assets Seized From 23-Year-Old Canadian ‘Crypto King’

Self-described “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski had $2 million in assets seized, including luxury cars, as investors try to recoup millions given to him and his company, according to a CBC Toronto investigation. Among the assets seized from the 23-year-old Whitby, Ontario, native include two McLarens, two BMWs, and...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
TECHNOLOGY
Markets Insider

'A cornered Putin' isn't done with economic retaliation and could cut oil exports to Europe before embargo kicks in, RBC Capital's Helima Croft says

Vladimir Putin is cornered and dangerous, raising the odds of more economic retaliation, RBC Capital's Helima Croft told CNBC Wednesday. The commodities strategist warned that Russia could slash oil deliveries ahead of December when the EU's partial embargo kicks in. "A cornered Putin is a very dangerous Putin, and we...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

Satellite images reveal Chinese expansion of submarine base

MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding its submarine base on the edge of the South China Sea, with satellite photos showing it’s building two new piers. The imagery of the Yulin naval base on the southern tip of China’s Hainan Island taken by Maxar Technologies on July 31 and published on Google Earth show the structure for two new piers under construction, adding to the four existing piers at the site.
CHINA
Fast Company

Tesla just recalled one-third of all the cars it’s ever produced

Today, Tesla warned electric vehicle owners that if they’re betting people, the odds are pretty decent—about than 1 in 3—that their car has a glitch that could cause the power window to close on their fingers while automatically retracting. The U.S. government’s auto-safety regulator, the National Highway...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya

In the previous days, Australian scientists started working to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life and had positive results. The 1930s saw the demise of the last marsupial known as the thylacine. The team claims that the extinct thylacine may be revived with the use of stem cells and gene-editing technologies, and the first one might be "reintroduced" to the wild in the next ten years.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy