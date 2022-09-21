Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
San Antonio Current
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
Pleasanton Express
St. Matthew Picnic– food and fun for the whole family!
St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdanton will hold its annual parish picnic this Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities begin with a hearty fried chicken and sausage meal being served starting at 11 a.m. in the parish hall. Cost is $12 per plate. Besides ample portions of the chicken and sausage, the meal is served with pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and tea. The meal will be served until around 2 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in New Braunfels.
foxsanantonio.com
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Comments / 0