Pleasanton, TX

seguintoday.com

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Current

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio

South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

St. Matthew Picnic– food and fun for the whole family!

St. Matthew Catholic Church in Jourdanton will hold its annual parish picnic this Sunday, Sept. 25. Festivities begin with a hearty fried chicken and sausage meal being served starting at 11 a.m. in the parish hall. Cost is $12 per plate. Besides ample portions of the chicken and sausage, the meal is served with pinto beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert and tea. The meal will be served until around 2 p.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

