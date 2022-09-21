South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO