foodgressing.com
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
Nashville Parent
Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall
We have good news for those still disappointed about the closing of Cannery Row and The Mercy Lounge complex, which included Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom in Nashville. In its place will be a new venue called Cannery Hall, expected to open in 2023. The venue,...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
usatales.com
22 Exciting Things To Do In Nashville With Kids
Things to do in Nashville with kids – Planning a trip with your kids to Nashville, and you want to know how to make it exciting and happening for them?. Be it a family vacation, a weekend getaway, business meetings, or a romantic weekend, Nashville has a lot of attractions that cater to everyone. There are many fun things to do in Nashville with kids, and the whole family can have outdoor fun while taking a self-guided tour to visit the historic sites to learn about the place’s history.
Tennessee Tribune
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
‘We get a chance to speak our heart’: Volunteers help people open up in Tennessee prisons
Men, statistically, already struggle to open up emotionally. In prison, it can be even more difficult considering the circumstances. Volunteers can help unlock some of those emotions.
Ribbon Cutting: Doodles Kitchen & Bakery in Murfreesboro
Doodles Kitchen & Bakery held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 117 E. Vine Street in Murfreesboro. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery (formerly Vine Street Market), just off the downtown square in Murfreesboro, is a prepared food and takeout style market. They offer ready-to-eat items such as chicken salad, pimento cheese, salads, sandwiches, etc…
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Nashville Parent
Discover White House Expo and Safety Day
Are you looking for a family friendly, free and fun event to attend? Head over to the Discover White House Expo and Safety Day presented by The Farmers Bank on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Hall Complex (located at 105 College Street). There...
Tennessee Tribune
Brentwood Contestant Competes on The Amazing Race 34 (New Season)
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicked off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE this week, on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday Sept. 21st (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. )
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Inn’s furniture, TVs, refrigerators and more donated to Clarksville Salvation Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A hotel worth of furniture is being donated to the Salvation Army, ahead of the upcoming renovation of the Riverview Inn. BNA Associates has donated hundreds of items, from chairs and mattresses to TVs and microwave ovens. Donating the items. Last month, BNA, based...
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
Tennessee couple ties the knot at a local hospital after bride’s mother becomes ill
A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the 'aisle' to say "I do".
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
WSMV
Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed injuries...
Nashville Parent
Murfreesboro Fall Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 1
The 2022 Fall Murfreesboro Leaf Collection begins October 1 and continues through December 31, 2022. During this peak season, Oct. 1 – Jan. 31, loose leaves can be piled curbside free of charge. Residents can start making plans for raking leaves and sprucing up the yard. The Public Works...
