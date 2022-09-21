ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business energy bills to be capped for 6 months, government confirms

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Energy bills for businesses, charities and the public sector are to be capped for 6 months from October the government has confirmed.

Shops and independent local pubs will be among a smaller number of businesses who will also receive longer-term help, Liz Truss indicated.

The chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the government had “stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation” this winter.

The measure, for all non-domestic energy users, will cut the expected wholesale price in half.

There had been fears the complex scheme, designed to deal with soaring prices, would be delayed until November - and payments would have to be backdated.

But the government has said it will start on October 1.

Within minutes of the announcement, business leader warned 6 months of help would not be enough.

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British chambers of commerce, said: “Six months support is not enough to make plans for the future.“We understand there are a range of unknowns for the government in looking ahead, but without further reassurance very few firms will make plans to invest or grow.” â€¯

Kate Nicholls, from UK Hospitality, said her organisation would “continue to work with the Government, to ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away”.

Labour said the support had come too late for some firms.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "It is farcical that the Tories have been unable to tell businesses at the sharp end of the energy crisis what they plan to do to help them until now.

"Businesses have been crying out for detail on these plans and, even now, there are still questions about how much this will cost and who will pay for it.

"We have known a crisis of this scale has been coming for months and Conservative dither and delay has forced too many businesses to close, with the future still looking bleak.”

The savings will be seen first in October energy bills, which are typically received in November.

Ms Truss said ministers understood businesses were “very concerned” about the level of their energy bills.

The scheme would “make sure that businesses are able to get through the winter,” she pledged.

"We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that," she added.

Business groups and Tory MPs had warned the scale of the package would have to be “huge” to save the High Street this winter. Many businesses have reported projected increases in their energy costs of more than 500 per cent and some have already been forced to close.

Martin McTague, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said ministers had delivered “decisive action”.

“Now it’s up to energy retailers to live up to the high bar set today and make sure this help reaches those on the ground,” he added.

Jonathan Geldart, the director general of the Institute of Directors, said further relief had to be “targeted at those industries and sectors whose survival is most threatened by current economic conditions”.

The Food and Drink Federation CEO Karen Betts said that although some aspects of the scheme were “still to be clarified, it offers relief to food and drink manufacturers across the UK”.

Stephen Phipson CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation said the announcement of a three-month review to decide which businesses were in need of more help in the longer-term was “reassuring” with prices likely to remain high for many months to come.

On a trip to a United Nations summit in New York on Tuesday, the prime minister said skyrocketing energy bills were a “price worth paying” to ensure the UK’s “long-term security” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused costs to spike.

Before the aid was unveiled Guy Adams, who runs the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel in the Hebrides, said he had been quoted a 377.6 per cent increase in his energy bills which “would probably most likely have finished us off”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It would not have just been that one bill, all our suppliers would have been getting roughly the same.

“The charges would have gone to such an extent where at present our cheapest room rate is £110 per night, we would have had to raise that to £415 per night - literally that would be the cheapest rate and there just aren’t people who would pay that sort of money.”

But he warned a six month review was “not practical”.

The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Starmer sets out energy plan and hits out at ’12 years of failure’ under Tories

Sir Keir Starmer will use the Labour conference to appeal to voters who are “sick and tired” of soaring energy costs and angry at “12 years of failure” under the Conservatives.The Labour leader announced plans to end dependence on fossil fuels, with all the country’s electricity generated by renewable and nuclear power by 2030.Labour claims the plan would save UK households a total of £93 billion over the rest of the decade – or an average saving of £475 for each household every year.Sir Keir said the plan would also allow the UK to be free from being “exposed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss vows ‘decade of dynamism’ in hint at more tax cuts

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to “usher in a decade of dynamism” and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said their tax cuts were just the “first step towards igniting growth” as the pair were forced to defend the controversial measures.Using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing, Mr Kwarteng announced the biggest programme of tax cuts for 50 years, including abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.The £45 billion tax-slashing package was met with alarm by leading economists, some Conservative MPs and financial markets – with the pound tumbling to fresh 37-year lows.We will usher in a decade...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Keir Starmer reveals plan to ‘boost jobs and slash emissions’ amid Liz Truss tax cuts

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a plan to counter the Tory government’s tax-cutting agenda and slash greenhouse gas emissions. The Labour leader pledged to double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar power and more than quadruple offshore wind energy production by 2030 as part of a green energy revolution to counter the “trickle down” finance policies set out by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng this week. The creation of a net-zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity network would lead to permanently lower energy bills and independence from nations such as Russia, according to Labour.According to details unveiled in The Observer, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.As the government steps in to freeze rocketing energy bills at £2,500 a year – an intervention that will cost tens of billions of pounds – research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation company – along the lines of EDF in France or EnBW in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trump blames banks over tax valuations saying they shouldn’t have relied on his numbers

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed banks for lending money based on bogus valuations after he was sued for “numerous acts of fraud”. New York attorney general Letitia James sued the 45th president, his three adult children and a host of companies, organisations and persons associated with his eponymous real estate and licensing business, following a three-year civil investigation into allegations of fraud.
POTUS
The Independent

Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’

Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU candidate Serbia and Russia sign foreign policy agreement

Serbia has signed an agreement with Russia for mutual “consultations” on foreign policy matters, the Balkan country’s media reported Saturday.Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selakovic signed the agreement Friday along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York, where most Western delegations shunned Russia's top diplomat over the country's invasion of Ukraine.The consultation plan covered by the agreement is expected to last for two years, Serbia's foreign ministry said in a Friday statement. Serbia officially is a candidate for European Union membership, but the government maintains relations with Russia.Although...
POLITICS
#Energy Crisis#Linus Business#British#Uk Hospitality#Tories
The Independent

Labour would put climate crisis at heart of foreign policy, David Lammy vows ahead of conference speech

A Labour government would put the fight against climate change at the heart of its international relations, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has told The Independent, ahead of a speech committing the party to “a foreign policy with a green dimension”.The pledge is a deliberate echo of Blair-era predecessor Robin Cook’s “foreign policy with an ethical dimension”, which marked a profound shift in UK priorities to include rights and values in assessments of the national interest.Mr Lammy’s pledge will come in a speech to Labour’s annual conference, where Sir Keir Starmer’s party aims to set down clear dividing lines with...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory MPs hit out after Treasury minister describes criticism of tax cut as ‘politics of envy’

Conservative MPs have rounded on the government after a Treasury minister described criticism of plans to give high earners a tax cut during a cost of living crisis as the “politics of envy”.Furious fellow Tory MPs hit out at the comment by Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the Treasury, just hours after the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced he was scrapping the highest rate of tax, paid by those earning more than £150,000 a year. Mr Kwarteng was accused of betting on trickle-down economics after he unveiled a total of £45bn worth of tax cuts alongside massively...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss plans to loosen immigration rules in bid for growth

Immigration rules are set to be loosened as part of Liz Truss’s mission to boost growth.The Prime Minister is expected to expand the Government’s shortage occupation list in order to help businesses fill vacancies by more easily recruiting overseas workers.Ms Truss has faced industry demands for more migrant workers to be given visas to come to the UK, with labour shortages one of the main concerns voiced by employers across a range of sectors.We need to put measures in place so that we have the right skills that the economy, including the rural economy, needs to stimulate growthDowning Street sourceBusinesses...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liz Truss to relax immigration rules to ease Brexit workforce shortage

Immigration rules are set to be relaxed as part of Liz Truss’s mission to ease labour shortages and boost business growth.The prime minister is expected to expand the government’s shortage occupation list in order to help businesses fill vacancies by more easily recruiting overseas workers.Ms Truss has faced industry demands for more migrant workers to be given visas to come to the UK, with labour shortages one of the main concerns voiced by employers across a range of sectors.Businesses have been frustrated that the visa system for skilled workers has not been responsive enough to shortages they have experienced.Downing Street...
IMMIGRATION
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Fracking ban lifted as energy security made ‘absolute priority’ by Government

England’s fracking ban has been lifted as Liz Truss’s Government vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested limits on acceptable levels of seismic activity are too restrictive and said the Government is determined to “realise any potential sources of domestic gas”.Fracking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Starmer lashes out at ’12 years of Tory failure’ ahead of crunch conference

Sir Keir Starmer claimed there was a “change in the air”, with Labour ready to be form the next government after 12 years of Tory failure.The Labour leader, who has set out plans for a green energy revolution to boost economic growth as a counter to the “trickle down” policies set out by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.Sir Keir used speeches to activists on the eve of the Labour conference opening in Liverpool to denounce the “shower” in Downing Street, who he accused of “taking the piss” by offering tax cuts to the rich while giving less support to poorer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Budget tax breaks for ‘affluent’ Tory areas will take funds from poorer places, Labour warns

The Budget announced by Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday will hand lucrative business tax breaks to “affluent” Tory areas, swiping badly needed funds from areas in greater need, Labour has warned.Some wealthier counties, including those that contain the seats of Liz Truss and her deputy, are earmarked for “investment zones”, where billions will be handed to businesses to encourage them to invest and grow.But Labour is questioning how the list of proposed zones – for a policy described as “levelling up in action” by one cabinet minister – has been drawn up.It comes as Liz Truss is said to be...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Labour group tells Keir Starmer to end Brexit silence by backing new deals with EU

Keir Starmer is facing a Labour revolt over his silence on repairing the damage from Brexit, with pressure for him to back new deals on trade, energy and security.The Labour Movement for Europe (LME) says the economic hit from leaving the EU is now clear to the public, which would reward a party brave enough to propose concrete ways to rebuild links.Sir Keir has sought to shut down debate on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal – blamed for sharp falls in trade and investment and rising food prices – fearing a backlash from the ‘red wall’ voters Labour needs to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

The tide of international opinion appears to be decisively shifting against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries are joining the United States and its allies in condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order. Western officials have repeatedly said that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government bans councils from enforcing 15mph speed limits

The government has banned councils from enforcing 15mph speed limits on their roads, disappointing road safety campaigners.Last year the City of London Corporation announced that it would be the first local authority to introduce the lower speed limit across the Square Mile in a bid to make its streets safer.Other councils in built-up areas around the country were expected to follow suit if the change was successful.But The Independent has learned that the Department for Transport (DfT) has refused to grant permission to the corporation to enforce the planned lower limit.DfT officials said they were concerned about the accuracy of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN

India's foreign minister laid out the country's plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during his speech Saturday in front of the U.N. General Assembly.India assumes the mantle of the consortium of leading developed and developing nations in December. Subramanyam Jaishankar said India's approach would be “based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all.”Among India's priority issues: the growing debt in weak economies, economic expansion, food and energy security, the environment and “the reform of governance of multilateral financial institutions.”While India has expressed concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine,...
INDIA
The Independent

Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace

Saudi Arabia appears to be leaving behind the stream of negative coverage that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi elicited since 2018. The kingdom is once again being enthusiastically welcomed back into polite and powerful society, and it is no longer as frowned upon to seek Saudi investments or accept their favor.Saudi Arabia’s busy week of triumphs included brokering a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, holding a highbrow summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, marking the country’s national day with pomp and pageantry, hosting the German chancellor and discussing energy supply with top White House officials....
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

