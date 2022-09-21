Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Richardson Road Work Starts Monday In Hamburg
Another gravel road project in Hamburg Township is scheduled to begin. Starting Monday, Richardson Road will be closed between Swarthout Road and Schafer Road. The closure is needed so that crews can place gravel on the road. That section of Richardson Road will be closed to all thru-traffic. Local traffic,...
Brighton Optimists Present Checks To Severe Weather Network
Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community. The Brighton Optimist Club hosts monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups. Recently, the Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to...
Active Shooter Training Exercise In Brighton
An active shooter training exercise went on Thursday in Brighton. Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain of the Green Oak Fire Department explained the event. He said that they were running active violence incidents scenario-based training for all Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS in Livingston County. Chamberlain said that they also have...
Report Examines Disability Needs In Livingston County
A new report has been released regarding disability needs in Livingston County. The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Livingston Human Services Collaborative Body - a coalition of disability service organizations that strive to provide the most effective services for all abilities in the community. The Abilities Alliance sends...
Commissioners To Possibly Decide New Health Dept. Director
The Livingston County Board of Commissioners will consider the recommended appointment of a new Health Department director next week. Former Director/Health Officer Diane McCormick retired on July 1st. She recommended appointing Deputy Health Officer Matt Bolang to the position, who is the Director of Environmental Health and has already been serving as interim director.
Brighton Area Schools Kicks Off Pink Week Monday
Pink Week is planned in Brighton Area Schools this coming week - an annual community service spirit week that benefits local cancer care. Downtown Brighton will be painted pink during the district-wide event with many students and athletic teams donning pink during the week. Last year’s event raised over $33,400 for the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.
Category 2 hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week: Forecast
(NEW YORK) -- After a slow start to hurricane season, a Category 2 hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week. The storm, currently known as Tropical Depression 9, is set to move into the warm waters of the Western Caribbean this weekend and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday morning.
