Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Forget Spider-Man 4, Marvel and Sony might be working on a different Spidey movie
We don’t have a title or release date for Spider-Man 4. But we know for sure that Marvel and Sony are working on it. Both studios confirmed it at the No Way Home premiere, with Kevin Feige leaving no room for interpretation. But what if the next Marvel-Sony co-production isn’t Spider-Man 4? Rumors indicate that Marvel wants Spider-Woman to join the MCU, and it might happen before the next big Tom Holland project.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. removes Joss Whedon footage from ‘Black Adam’ trailer after backlash, Dwayne Johnson responds
How do you manage to excite and piss off an entire fandom in one fell swoop? If you’re Warner Bros., you attach footage of the DCEU’s Justice League to the latest Black Adam trailer, but then go ahead and include a snippet from Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of the all-star superhero epic.
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die
There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
ComicBook
X-Men Fan Art Transforms Jason Isaacs Into the MCU’s Magneto
Marvel Studios may be years away from releasing an X-Men movie, but they aren't afraid of introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year we saw the studio reveal that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is in fact a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. We also got the chance to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it looks like mutants are here to stay. The next mutant that we know we'll see is Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds and company hard at work on the third film. One artist really wants to see Magneto join the MCU and he even has an actor in mind to play the iconic character. The artist posted a new piece of fan art with Jason Isaacs as the legendary mutant.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Comments / 1