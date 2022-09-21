Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Woman arrested following alleged shooting in Olney
An Olney woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during a disturbance in the community north of Whitefish on Friday, authorities said. Kay Johnson, 64, faces a pending felony charge of assault with a weapon following the incident. She is being held in county jail awaiting a court appearance. Authorities arrested Johnson after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Montana Highway Patrol, responded to Olney for a report of a shooting on Sept. 23 around 2:30 p.m. In a press release issued later the same day, authorities said that accounts of the incident indicated that a woman shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance. The victim survived the gunshot wound, fled to a neighbor’s home and later received medical care, officials said. Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect. After receiving a medical evaluation, she was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning by detectives and eventually brought to the detention center, officials said. The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
