FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
KENS 5
Floresville veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards
FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville. Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II. We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!. If...
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
flicksandfood.com
This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite
This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
seguintoday.com
Welcome to the ‘ber’ months
The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
Black's BBQ, Rancho 181: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
From alleged accounting snafus to grand openings, our top stories this week spanned multiple areas of food and beverage business.
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend
The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
KSAT 12
Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
seguintoday.com
City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
KSAT 12
Otterly amazing! River otter spotted in Spring Branch is ‘fairly rare’
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Some otterly amazing animal news — river otters have been spotted in Spring Branch, something Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials call “fairly rare.”. Several Spring Branch residents have spotted at least one otter in a local waterway. “Otter sightings that far west...
KSAT 12
San Antonio florist finds healing through flowers after losing 5-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother whose 5-month-old child passed away has found a way to heal and move forward with the help of making of flower arrangements for others. “If you don’t have hope, you have no peace,” Jessica Craven said about what it’s like when your child dies. “You simply, you just die in your grief.”
KENS 5
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
