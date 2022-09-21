ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floresville, TX

KENS 5

Floresville veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards

FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville. Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II. We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!. If...
FLORESVILLE, TX
flicksandfood.com

This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite

This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
seguintoday.com

Welcome to the ‘ber’ months

The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
SEGUIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend

The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday

(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

