Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. removes Joss Whedon footage from ‘Black Adam’ trailer after backlash, Dwayne Johnson responds
How do you manage to excite and piss off an entire fandom in one fell swoop? If you’re Warner Bros., you attach footage of the DCEU’s Justice League to the latest Black Adam trailer, but then go ahead and include a snippet from Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition of the all-star superhero epic.
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar action gem pulverizes a pair of streaming platforms
Action movies have gradually been getting bigger in terms of budget, scope, scale, and spectacle, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to see a buff dude playing a character with a stupid name kicking ass the old-fashioned way. As a result, 2018’s throwback Braven has endured long-lasting popularity, despite flying under the radar at first.
wegotthiscovered.com
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die
There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Old Guard 2’ cast swing by TUDUM to offer updates on the action-packed sequel
Director Gina Prince-Blythewood may have opted to helm box office-topper The Woman King in favor of The Old Guard 2, but Victoria Mahoney looks to have made for a more than capable replacement. Charlize Theron and her band of immortal warriors scored a massive Netflix hit when the first movie...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?
Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
wegotthiscovered.com
Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets
Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Universal Monster movies ranked
The Universal Monsters meta-franchise is one of the most prestigious and beloved franchises in movie history. Covering the horror films that Universal Pictures released between 1930 and 1960, this franchise contains many legendary films that pushed the boundaries of the horror genre. While many of these films were based on classic horror novels or famous legends, the versions seen in Universal’s movies became so iconic that they shaped the public’s perception of these characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Coogler addresses the biggest burning question behind ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In a cruel twist of fate, the biggest burning question behind the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also one that’s dogged the production since the tragic passing of leading man Chadwick Boseman. As revealed by director Ryan Coogler in the latest issue...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated
These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan theory establishes fascinating link between Loki and Hela
Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been somewhat hit or miss over the years, but there is near-unanimous agreement that 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok certainly landed in the ‘hit’ camp. Among many other pieces of the tapestry, Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the malevolent Hela was a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being
Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Comments / 0