Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?
If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Chowder Festival Launches October on Long Beach Island
Everybody craving a free October festival can fall into a season’s-end bash in Beach Haven the first day of the month. The chowder festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 features “outdoor fun, creative activities, more than 50 local merchants, and outstanding live performances,” the organizers preview, plus a festival-ful array of food and beer.
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Save Barnegat Bay Documentary Shown Sept. 28
In celebration of its 50th anniversary preserving Barnegat Bay, Save Barnegat Bay will present the documentary film “Drift” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Stafford Branch of the Ocean County Library. It is produced in collaboration with Monmouth University Production Services and directed by Erin...
Musicians Lend Their Voices to Outdoor Music Debate
As summer fades into autumn and a busy shoulder season on the Island, area musicians are using their voices to showcase the economic benefits and community enjoyment of amplified outdoor music at local venues. Their comments come on the heels of Surf City officials voting to lift their ban on...
Pine Shores Art Association Opens Tuckerton Annex in Old Borough Hall
“Every child is an artist,” Pablo Picasso once said. “The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”. Fortunately, there is a handful of hubs on and off our humble sand bar whereby artists of every age and walk of life are encouraged and nurtured in both artistic practice and fellowship. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pine Shores Art Association – which has operated out of Stafford Township since its inception in 1981 – invited artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate its expansion with the opening of its Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall at 140 East Main St.
Dead fish create a big stink as they rot in the waters off this Jersey Shore community
A large community of dead fish are rotting in a cove near a residential neighborhood on Long Beach Island. Officials discovered the peanut bunker fish on Wednesday in Kinsey Cove in Harvey Cedars after residents complained of a smell, Police Chief Robert Burnaford said. This is the fifth time in...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
New Jersey has a military base — Get over the noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!
Recently, my mother went to a restaurant in Pier Village for al fresco dining. Dining outside was never an issue for her, especially during cooler months when she could enjoy the wonderful views of the ocean. This time around, her dining was disturbed when an unexpected dinner guest landed on her shoulder, causing her to scream bloody murder.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Shred Private Documents at Ocean County Sites
Those with more papers than patience to shred them can bring the documents to a county-run site to be disposed of securely at no charge. Residents (not businesses) can use the Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program, which has two area dates coming up: Sept. 24 at the Barnegat Township Recycling Center Lot, 5 Lippencott Ave., and Oct. 1 at the Ship Bottom Municipal Boat Ramp, West 10th Street and Shore Avenue.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
