“Every child is an artist,” Pablo Picasso once said. “The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”. Fortunately, there is a handful of hubs on and off our humble sand bar whereby artists of every age and walk of life are encouraged and nurtured in both artistic practice and fellowship. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pine Shores Art Association – which has operated out of Stafford Township since its inception in 1981 – invited artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate its expansion with the opening of its Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall at 140 East Main St.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO