ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Chowder Festival Launches October on Long Beach Island

Everybody craving a free October festival can fall into a season’s-end bash in Beach Haven the first day of the month. The chowder festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 features “outdoor fun, creative activities, more than 50 local merchants, and outstanding live performances,” the organizers preview, plus a festival-ful array of food and beer.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Tuckerton, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
Person
Sean Farrell
thesandpaper.net

Save Barnegat Bay Documentary Shown Sept. 28

In celebration of its 50th anniversary preserving Barnegat Bay, Save Barnegat Bay will present the documentary film “Drift” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Stafford Branch of the Ocean County Library. It is produced in collaboration with Monmouth University Production Services and directed by Erin...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Musicians Lend Their Voices to Outdoor Music Debate

As summer fades into autumn and a busy shoulder season on the Island, area musicians are using their voices to showcase the economic benefits and community enjoyment of amplified outdoor music at local venues. Their comments come on the heels of Surf City officials voting to lift their ban on...
SURF CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pine Shores Art Association Opens Tuckerton Annex in Old Borough Hall

“Every child is an artist,” Pablo Picasso once said. “The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”. Fortunately, there is a handful of hubs on and off our humble sand bar whereby artists of every age and walk of life are encouraged and nurtured in both artistic practice and fellowship. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pine Shores Art Association – which has operated out of Stafford Township since its inception in 1981 – invited artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate its expansion with the opening of its Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall at 140 East Main St.
TUCKERTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Screenplay#Long Beach Island
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
thesandpaper.net

Shred Private Documents at Ocean County Sites

Those with more papers than patience to shred them can bring the documents to a county-run site to be disposed of securely at no charge. Residents (not businesses) can use the Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program, which has two area dates coming up: Sept. 24 at the Barnegat Township Recycling Center Lot, 5 Lippencott Ave., and Oct. 1 at the Ship Bottom Municipal Boat Ramp, West 10th Street and Shore Avenue.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy