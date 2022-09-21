ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine

Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Autoblog

Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges

Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
Motorious

Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction

The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
insideevs.com

Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility

Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.
Motorious

Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA

As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
CarBuzz.com

Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part

The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
yankodesign.com

This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now

Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
SPY

Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear

The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
IGN

Best Pistol Guide

Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
Motorious

The Raleigh Classic Will Feature Fabulous Fleetwoods

The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury with the introduction of the Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice of different engines, plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience for personal luxury buyers. Check out two you can put in your garage today.
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
torquenews.com

Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix

Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
TheStreet

Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM

Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
