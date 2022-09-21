Read full article on original website
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Autoblog
Forget chips, Ford is running out of its Blue Oval badges
Ford has been forced to hold back deliveries on some models because it is running out of badges — yep, the Blue Oval that adorns their vehicles inside and (sometimes) out. Some individual model emblems are also in short supply, the Wall Street Journal says, and unlike bandits in the Sierra Madre, Ford execs believe very strongly that they need those stinkin' badges.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
insideevs.com
Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility
Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
yankodesign.com
This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now
Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
IGN
Best Pistol Guide
Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
7 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans Under $40,000
Fuel efficiency is important nowadays, especially if you're shopping for a luxury car. Here are 7 examples of fuel-efficient luxury cars that cost less than $40,000. The post 7 of the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Sedans Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Longevity Realized: 6 Cars That Actually Passed 1,000,000 Miles
What do you need to do to realized the longevity of 1,000,000 miles in your car? Check out six vehicles that hit that number. The post Longevity Realized: 6 Cars That Actually Passed 1,000,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Raleigh Classic Will Feature Fabulous Fleetwoods
The Cadillac nameplate comes with a certain level of admiration for its extraordinarily large and luxurious contributions to the automotive community. Cadillac has always been renowned for its gargantuan luxury cars such as the El Dorados and Devilles. However, it hit a peak of producing cars of titanic proportions and luxury with the introduction of the Fleetwood model. In a time where other manufacturers were focusing on fuel economy and searching for ways to make their vehicles more compact, Cadillac stretched the Fleetwood’s wheelbase to 130-inches and fitted it with one of the largest displacement engines available. With a choice of different engines, plush upholstery, and the most luxury ever fitted in an American car, the Fleetwood continued to offer the best driving experience for personal luxury buyers. Check out two you can put in your garage today.
yankodesign.com
This tiny bike light packs a powerful punch, keeping you visible even while riding in the dark
After upgrading the bike helmet by putting visibility, indicator, brake lights on them, the Lumos team is back with the Firefly, a tiny but powerful and versatile light that charges wirelessly, attaches magnetically, and can even sync up with other Fireflies or Lumos products. Statistics report that a majority of...
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
torquenews.com
Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix
Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
