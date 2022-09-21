ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, TX

portasouthjetty.com

Got a gafftop!

Tony Hand of San Antonio brings in a gafftop while fishing at the jetties at Roberts Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 4. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available...
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
KIII 3News

WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Pleasanton Express

Gonzales sentenced in aggravated assault

Following an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Adrian Gonzales, Lytle, was found guilty by an Atascosa County jury last month after the shooting of Anthony Townsend at a party in March 2020. Gonzales, who was accused of committing a racially motivated hate crime, was sentenced to 16 years during the sentencing trial that wrapped up Monday afternoon and has to serve half the sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Schertz Police find missing 15-year-old girl

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday, but police confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday morning. The teen was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students. She was described...
