Pleasanton, TX

Eater

What Exactly Happened With Black's BBQ's Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Pleasanton, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
seguintoday.com

City's Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday

(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SEGUIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

