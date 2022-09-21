Read full article on original website
KENS 5
City aims to create 1,000 permanent supportive housing units over 10 years to help the homeless
SAN ANTONIO — Developing permanent supportive housing continues to be an ongoing challenge in San Antonio as city leaders aim to create 1,000 units over the next 10 years. But financial help through the voter-approved housing bond and continued community education could help toward reaching that goal. Permanent supportive...
Eater
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.3 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
KSAT 12
Bravo angrily confronted Sandoval ahead of narrow budget vote, leaving her in tears; Mayor expected to act Friday
San Antonio – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo lit into District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval directly ahead of the city budget vote on Sep. 15, in a confrontation that included personal comments, sources tell KSAT. The confrontation reportedly left Sandoval in tears, and Bravo was later seen shouting at...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
seguintoday.com
City’s Fall Clean-Up Day set for this Saturday
(Seguin) – The city of Seguin is hoping that the cooler temperatures and/or the desire to spruce up before the holidays will have families cleaning up their homes and yards this weekend. Saturday is the bi-annual Clean-Up Day for the city of Seguin. Citizens who reside in the Seguin city limits will have the chance to bring a variety of unwanted items to the Seguin Coliseum parking lot for disposal on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
KSAT 12
Energy costs expected to rise 17% this winter, low-income households will be hit hardest, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) says home heating costs for the upcoming winter season are expected to be 17% higher than last year. The report states that lower-income households will be hit hardest by the additional costs. According to Mark...
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
