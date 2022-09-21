Read full article on original website
Texan explains their experience with voting suppression in Lone Star State
In Texas, it's widely known it's not easy to vote. Recently, a Texan shared her experience with voter suppression in the Lone Star State in a viral TikTok. Caitlin Ford reminded others to check their voter registration after she was purged from the system. Ford said she registered to vote...
texasstandard.org
Security in place at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center in days after controversial DeSantis flight
In the days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had dozens of migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the Migrant Resource Center found itself in a national spotlight. A family of six Venezuelan migrants spoke to TPR outside the facility on Tuesday. After a day that...
News Channel 25
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
KSAT 12
How parents can get a free drug to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose
SAN ANTONIO – The fight against fentanyl continues across the state of Texas. “It’s a drug often used to reduce pain for cancer patients,” Evita Morin said. Morin is the CEO for Rise Recovery, a nonprofit in San Antonio that provides open-ended services at no charge for youth and their families.
keranews.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. But total contributions to the so-called "Border Transportation Funding" fall well short of the more than $12 million price tag to transport migrants to New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Westside groups try to save San Antonio church rectory from demolition
The church would still have to agree to the historic significance.
Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
