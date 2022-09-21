Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
KENS 5
Floresville veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards
FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville. Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II. We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!. If...
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
SAPD to meet with area school districts to discuss protocol after Jefferson HS incident
SAN ANTONIO — Within two minutes of getting the call, San Antonio police responded to a lockdown at Jefferson High School. After clearing the school by searching every room Tuesday afternoon, SAPD and San Antonio Independent School District police dealt with parents who rushed to the school to get their children.
Parents swarm San Antonio's Jefferson High School after false report of active shooter
Altercations broke out between authorities and concerned parents, some of whom tried to enter the school and find their children.
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
KSAT 12
Alpaca pumpkin patch, fall festival opening in Floresville this fall
SAN ANTONIO – A new, furry fall festival is opening in Floresville next month. The Black Barn Alpacas announced that it is opening on Oct. 1 and will host a fall festival every weekend throughout the month. The 16-acre farm in Floresville includes more than 50 alpacas that guests...
KENS 5
You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season
SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered. They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1. Between Sept. 23-29,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend
The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
iheart.com
Chaos After Parents Rush To Jefferson High School Lockdown
Chaos outside of a San Antonio high school as parents gathered outside the school after a lockdown had been put in place following a fight and reports of a possible gun. One of the parents tried to break through a window to get into the school to check on their child and was tackled by police. Jefferson High School officials say it turns out there was no gun in the school and the lockdown was later lifted.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
Young baker brings realism to kitchen with hyper realistic cakes
SAN ANTONIO — A young baker in San Antonio is bringing realism to the cake scene one layer of icing at a time. Gabriella Perez said she started her business after being interested in art growing up, she decided to go to a crafts store and start working on cakes!
San Antonio Current
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
Comments / 0