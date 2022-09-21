Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Is San Juan County prepared for a big spill?
After the Aleutian Isle sank on the Westside of San Juan Island, causing diesel to spread along the sensitive habitat, community members wondered, what if it had been a tanker, filled with heavy oils that sink rather than evaporate like diesel? Such an event is not improbable and it would be catastrophic to the San Juans.
FOX 11 and 41
The flooding of Everson, Washington
EVERSON, Wash. – As much as 5 feet of water rushed down Main Street here on the morning of Nov. 15. The currents, strong enough to push around a police Humvee, trapped people in their vehicles. Floodwaters submerged City Hall. Sewage spilled into homes from backed up wastewater pipes.
sanjuanjournal.com
Fishing vessel Aleutian Isle recovered, defueled and on salvage barge
Submitted by the U.S. Coast Guard. Response crews successfully placed the fishing vessel Aleutian Isle onto a salvage barge near Mitchell Bay on San Juan Island Sept. 21. The vessel no longer poses a significant threat to the environment, and it will soon transit to a mainland facility for further investigation into the cause of the sinking.
sanjuanjournal.com
Long-term care providers want to hear from you
Submitted by San Juan County Public Hosptial District No 1. San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1, along with the other Hospital Districts in San Juan County and Inter-Island Healthcare Foundation, is in the process of conducting a survey to identify the needs and expectations of Seniors in San Juan County.
Salmon season is here, but what does that mean for Whatcom County? Here’s what to know
Here’s what to expect during salmon season, and where you can view the rainbow fish.
sanjuanjournal.com
Public meeting notes from the LWV Observer Corps
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization encourages informed participation in government. A recent initiative, the Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members. Friday...
My Clallam County
Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor
SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Skagit-Cascade Coho Fishery Update
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Skagit River reopening set, periodic closures announced some areas. Actions: Rescinds selective gear rules from the mouth to Gilligan Creek. Reopens Gilligan Creek to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge).Implements bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge). Closes all fishing Mondays through Wednesdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 12, from Hwy. 9 Bridge in Sedro Woolley to Baker River.
Town Hall offers these issues at play in rising downtown Bellingham crime
“It’s feeling untenable,” Horseshoe Cafe co-owner says, describing violence, drug-dealing and loitering near her restaurant in the heart of downtown.
This is the best clam chowder in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best clam chowder is also known for its seafood and steaks.
thenorthernlight.com
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
Whatcom Humane Society offering help after more than 100 puppies seized in Skagit County
“It takes a village,” Whatcom officials said, as the Humane Society of Skagit Valley provides emergent care to the animals rescued from “abysmal” conditions.
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
sanjuanjournal.com
Fall ferry schedule starts Sept. 25
Submitted by the Washington State Ferries. We’re just three days away from switching over to our fall sailing schedules! The season change will bring timetable adjustments to our Anacortes/San Juan Islands route and minor tweaks to our Mukilteo/Clinton run in the early morning and late evening. On our Port Townsend/Coupeville route, Saturday, Oct. 8, will be the last day we sail the peak season 10 and 10:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday final round trip until next spring.
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
sanjuanjournal.com
Get into the habit of securing car doors
For the past month, there has been an increase in car prowls. Fortunately, of the less than a dozen reported, San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs said, there has not been much of value taken. “Mostly it’s been people reporting that someone has rifled through their car,” Krebs explained. Used...
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
126 dogs seized from Skagit County property
BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
Bellingham Public Schools investigation confirms football hazing activity at Sehome High School
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An investigation confirmed a hazing incident involving the football team at Sehome High School, according to Bellingham Public Schools. As a result, the school's football team had to forfeit last week's game. Due to student privacy laws, the district will not share details about what happened....
