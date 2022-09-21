Local Martial Arts community to hold fundraiser Saturday for fighter who lost both legs in Somerset County crash

Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
Man allegedly spits on police, threatened to kill officers in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested after police say he spat on the police and threatened to kill the officers. On September 21, officers responded to the area of Park Ave and Court Street for an out of control man who had just left a local business, police said.
Man accused of threatening person with knife in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged earlier this month after he was allegedly threatening a person with a knife in Flemington Borough. On September 9, police responded to Hunter Hills Apartments for a man threating the caller with a knife. Police arrived and found Elvin Cantarero-Giron standing outside of the apartment, police said.
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,982 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 21. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division offers free virtual program ‘The Bats of Hunterdon County’ in October
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Parks & Recreation Division’s Chief Park Naturalist, Tom Sheppard, will host a free virtual program, “The Bats of Hunterdon County,” on October 26, a slideshow with information on bats that will include updates about the effects of ‘White Nose Syndrome’ on the bat population in the county and other cool bat facts, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Board Deputy Director Zachary T. Rich.
NJ firefighter critically injured after motorcycle crash on way to work: report
A New Jersey firefighter was critically injured after crashing his motorcycle while on his way to work Wednesday.
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office personnel discuss bias conduct at Halsted Middle School
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently discussed bias conduct with the students at Halsted Middle School in Newton. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 23, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
Hunterdon County Commissioner Lanza tours four municipalities affected by Tropical Storm Ida on year anniversary
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – As Hunterdon County recently marked the one-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Ida, the County’s Board of Commissioners Director John E. Lanza reported that he was joined by Deputy Director Zach Rich, Commissioner Jeff Kuhl, Sheriff Fred Brown, several County Department leaders, and numerous local officials, on a revisit to four municipalities in the county hardest hit by last year’s deadly storm, observing improvements, repairs and work still to be done.
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Two more grants delivered to Morris County small businesses
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period one week from Friday. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during...
Serious Crash Investigation Underway Near Palmer Park Mall In Easton: Police
Police were investigating after a serious crash shut down several streets near Palmer Park Mall in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmer Township Police said. Motorists were asked to avoid Park Avenue and Tatamy Road at Palmer Park Mall in...
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
NYC pair arrested for armed check cashing spree including Hackettstown, Parsippany, Old Bridge
NEW JERSEY – Two New York men are charged with three gunpoint robberies of check cashing locations in different parts of New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 and with conspiracy to commit robberies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ramel...
Route 46 shoulder closures tonight at Canfield Avenue as intersection improvement project begins in Mine Hill Twp.
MINE HILL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The shoulders on Route 46 in both directions at Canfield Avenue are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 23 until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 24 in Mine Hill Township. The closures are necessary to establish a new...
