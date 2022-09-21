Read full article on original website
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
Community Bleeds Purple and Yellow for APISD
Homecoming is celebrated a little differently for Aransas Pass High School.While a school’s homecoming events celebrate the return of alumni,. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Friday Forecast: Sunny with summer-like heat in Corpus Christi
Hot & sunny weather continues, Friday. Hit & miss showers work into the forecast for the weekend. Weak cold front arrives early next week.
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
Flour Bluff and Calallen road construction projects set to begin
The two construction projects are the first from the Bond 2020 program to be awarded construction contracts. All 22 projects from Bond 2020 in the design, bid, and construction phases.
Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it is hard to resist a good breakfast taco. And dog owners also know you probably shouldn't leave one unattended near your pup. One Corpus Christi family found that out the hard way. They thought they left their precious breakfast taco out of reach, but one pup was determined to find it.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
Corpus Christi murder suspect awaits transport back to Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement found a murder suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that left one person dead. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were called to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to Corpus Christi police. When officers...
Public input wanted for proposed Corpus Christi Tesla plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is trying to add incentive for Tesla to pick a site near Robstown for a lithium plant. The county is looking for public input in a reinvestment zone to better attract the car maker. "We are supporting Robstown," said Nueces County Judge Barbara...
Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions
A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
West Oso ISD elementary school put on lockdown during police chase with car theft suspect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning for reports of a car theft suspect near the campus, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. The suspect was eventually caught on Rocklawn Dr. and Columbia St., with just a...
Flour Bluff High School student arrested for making terroristic threat, school officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff High School student was arrested Thursday morning after officials said they made a terroristic threat toward the district, according to a letter sent to parents from Flour Bluff administration. The letter said administrators learned Thursday morning about the threat, which was made...
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
