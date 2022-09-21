ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Bolt, TX

Comments / 0

Related
aransaspassprogress.com

Community Bleeds Purple and Yellow for APISD

Homecoming is celebrated a little differently for Aransas Pass High School.While a school’s homecoming events celebrate the return of alumni,. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ben Bolt, TX
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Agua Dulce, TX
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trojanettes#Badgers
KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it is hard to resist a good breakfast taco. And dog owners also know you probably shouldn't leave one unattended near your pup. One Corpus Christi family found that out the hard way. They thought they left their precious breakfast taco out of reach, but one pup was determined to find it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions

A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy