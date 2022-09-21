ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Winner Prashant Nair, Ronnie Screwvala Team on Series ‘The Support Group’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
Prashant Nair , Sundance audience award winner for “Umrika,” and veteran producer Ronnie Screwvala (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) are teaming up on series “ The Support Group .”

Nair serves as the director-showrunner on the multi-season series, which follows three characters from very different backgrounds who form an uneasy alliance to escape the consequences of an accidental killing.

The series is produced by Screwvala’s RSVP in association with Sidharth Jain’s House of Talkies. While a streaming or broadcast partner has not been revealed yet, typically Screwvala prefers to develop content on his own steam and then negotiate with partners who buy into the show’s vision.

Nair won best screenplay at Tribeca in 2020 for “Tryst With Destiny” and has directed episodes of Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series “Made in Heaven.” Nair has just completed principal photography on “Trial By Fire,” a limited series about the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire in Delhi, based on the book by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy whose children were killed in the incident. Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the series is headed for a major streamer.

Jain also serves as the head of The Story Ink, India’s leading book-to-screen company.

RSVP’s upcoming projects include a series on the Bhopal gas tragedy directed by “Delhi Crime” creator Richie Mehta, sci-fi epic “The Immortal Ashwatthama,” rescue film “Captain India,” and war film “Pippa,” with season 2 of “Mismatched” due this quarter on Netflix.

Screwvala said: “With ‘The Support Group,’ our goal is to create the kind of show that keeps you on the edge of your seat, full of twists and gasp-out-loud moments you can’t help but binge straight through the night. A show that pushes the envelope and doesn’t hold back from shocking – but never gratuitously and always with integrity. A show full of iconic moments made to be discussed endlessly during lunch breaks and cocktail hours.”

Nair said: “The darkness depicted in ‘The Support Group’ will be infused with humor and irony, ensuring that for every shudder there’s also a laugh. The show will dig deep into the rich cultural heritage and nuances of contemporary life in India as a springboard for what will hopefully be a unique viewing experience.”

Jain added: “Really excited to produce my second series with Prashant Nair as director-showrunner and a first with RSVP. Have always looked up to Ronnie and couldn’t have found a better mentor and partner for this project. Just as we created a universe of stories based on books, at The Story Ink, with House of Talkies, we are producing a compelling slate of high-concept projects, both series and films, beginning with ‘The Support Group.’ “

