Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Ross MBA Employment Report: Record-Breaking Offers, Placement and More
The Michigan Ross full-time MBA Class of 2022 broke several records, according to the employment report. A staggering 99 percent of graduates received job offers three months after graduation and 98.4% of graduates accepted jobs within three months of graduation. The median salary landed at $165,000, which represents a $21k increase over the Class of 2021. The median of salary packages, which includes salary and signing bonus, for the Class of 2022 came in at $192,270–about $21k above last year’s class, too.
clearadmit.com
Episode 253: New Online MBA at Georgetown McDonough
With Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business announcement of launching an Online MBA program, we welcome Shelly Heinrich, the Associate Dean for MBA Admissions and Director of Marketing, and Prashant Malaviya, Professor of Marketing and Senior Associate Dean of MBA Programs, to the Clear Admit podcast to discuss the new offering.
Comments / 0