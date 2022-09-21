The Michigan Ross full-time MBA Class of 2022 broke several records, according to the employment report. A staggering 99 percent of graduates received job offers three months after graduation and 98.4% of graduates accepted jobs within three months of graduation. The median salary landed at $165,000, which represents a $21k increase over the Class of 2021. The median of salary packages, which includes salary and signing bonus, for the Class of 2022 came in at $192,270–about $21k above last year’s class, too.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO