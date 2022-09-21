No. 3 Conway volleyball team has little trouble with No. 10 Jonesboro

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

CONWAY — No. 3 Conway (9-2, 5-0 6A-Central) won the first two games easily before being tested by No. 10 Jonesboro (6-3, 3-2) in 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 victory at Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday.

“We were a little slow in the first two sets, and then we were able to pick up a little in the third one,” said Jonesboro head coach Nikki Skelton. “We are getting a little better, and hopefully we can continue to pick things up as the season goes on.”

Conway head coach Laura Crow said, “Our kids executed the first two sets really well, and then we had to fight for things in the third set. They made some adjustments with the middle hitters at the net and we struggled to adjust to that. That is something we need to work on in practice.”

Skelton added, “Our middles picked things up in the third set and we were able to slow them down a little bit.”

Crow substituted a lot in the third set, often times giving setter Olivia Wiedower a break along with other starters such as Kayla Smith and Megan Smith. Crow said with a 2-0 lead, she felt she could afford to give some players a break and give some others Laura Tinsley, Anna Kate Saxton and Emma Frazier some extended playing time.

Saniyah Rippond had 8 kills for Conway while hitting .333. Wiedower had 17 assists. Megan Smith had 4 aces. Kim Quinit had 17 digs and Tinsley came off the bench to add 2 blocks.

Leading 11-9 in the first game, Conway ran off nine consecutive points to lead 20-9 thanks to 3 aces by Megan Smith, 2 kills by Rippond and two by Madison Derden.

Both teams were tied 10-10 in the second game, before Conway scored 12 of the next 15 points to lead 22-13. Kayla Smith had 3 kills during stat stretch and Megan Smith had two during that stretch. Jonesboro closed to 24-18 before Anna Parker’s serve went into the net to end the game.

Conway led 9-5 in the third game before Jonesboro took a 17-16 lead when a Conway attack went wide and a block by Kayla Smith and Rippond went wide. Conway rallied to take a 21-18 lead thanks to kills by Rippond, an ace by Frazier, and a kill by Saxton. Jonesboro tied it at 22-22 thanks to two kills by Meadow Jones and one by Caroline Hughes, but kills by Rippond, Saxton and Tinsley ended the match.

Jonesboro was led by Parker, who had 24 digs. Jones had 5 kills and 4 blocks. Maddie Johnson had 4 kills. Darla Ethridge had 15 assists and Savannah Byrd had 10 assists.

“The pace of the game is so much faster compared to 5A,” said Skelton whose team moved up in classification. “The speed of the blocks and the attacks are so much faster.

“We have moments where we get tight and have trouble communicating. We have a lot of players who are playing varsity for the first time, but we will get better.”