ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

No. 3 Conway volleyball team has little trouble with No. 10 Jonesboro

By Jeff Halpern
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mS8O4_0i3zi9xi00

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

CONWAY — No. 3 Conway (9-2, 5-0 6A-Central) won the first two games easily before being tested by No. 10 Jonesboro (6-3, 3-2) in 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 victory at Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday.

“We were a little slow in the first two sets, and then we were able to pick up a little in the third one,” said Jonesboro head coach Nikki Skelton. “We are getting a little better, and hopefully we can continue to pick things up as the season goes on.”

Conway head coach Laura Crow said, “Our kids executed the first two sets really well, and then we had to fight for things in the third set. They made some adjustments with the middle hitters at the net and we struggled to adjust to that. That is something we need to work on in practice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJf9u_0i3zi9xi00

Skelton added, “Our middles picked things up in the third set and we were able to slow them down a little bit.”

Crow substituted a lot in the third set, often times giving setter Olivia Wiedower a break along with other starters such as Kayla Smith and Megan Smith. Crow said with a 2-0 lead, she felt she could afford to give some players a break and give some others Laura Tinsley, Anna Kate Saxton and Emma Frazier some extended playing time.

Saniyah Rippond had 8 kills for Conway while hitting .333. Wiedower had 17 assists. Megan Smith had 4 aces. Kim Quinit had 17 digs and Tinsley came off the bench to add 2 blocks.

Leading 11-9 in the first game, Conway ran off nine consecutive points to lead 20-9 thanks to 3 aces by Megan Smith, 2 kills by Rippond and two by Madison Derden.

Both teams were tied 10-10 in the second game, before Conway scored 12 of the next 15 points to lead 22-13. Kayla Smith had 3 kills during stat stretch and Megan Smith had two during that stretch. Jonesboro closed to 24-18 before Anna Parker’s serve went into the net to end the game.

Conway led 9-5 in the third game before Jonesboro took a 17-16 lead when a Conway attack went wide and a block by Kayla Smith and Rippond went wide. Conway rallied to take a 21-18 lead thanks to kills by Rippond, an ace by Frazier, and a kill by Saxton. Jonesboro tied it at 22-22 thanks to two kills by Meadow Jones and one by Caroline Hughes, but kills by Rippond, Saxton and Tinsley ended the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOr3R_0i3zi9xi00

Jonesboro was led by Parker, who had 24 digs. Jones had 5 kills and 4 blocks. Maddie Johnson had 4 kills. Darla Ethridge had 15 assists and Savannah Byrd had 10 assists.

“The pace of the game is so much faster compared to 5A,” said Skelton whose team moved up in classification. “The speed of the blocks and the attacks are so much faster.

“We have moments where we get tight and have trouble communicating. We have a lot of players who are playing varsity for the first time, but we will get better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7RLh_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRkQv_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZb1P_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W77SV_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCRuL_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3jxV_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8oUG_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ7yD_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWfKp_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZWlt_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpALV_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mr2P_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYsrw_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uCtT_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eUjY_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6XAI_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRycQ_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2Jdu_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bhk4M_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gE89E_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FS4Cu_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070pbV_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhJp9_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5A1A_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmhh4_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePIZb_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227QKv_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwmZz_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kWqz_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q190c_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvqI9_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cz7LR_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fdia9_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IO0F_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utYtx_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkORP_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gH3r_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt1OQ_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sp1o_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAFua_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AezAP_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3vVC_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mJyx_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaTjj_0i3zi9xi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397M6x_0i3zi9xi00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Conway, AR
Sports
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front passes today …the first day of Fall

Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Smith
Person
Jeff Halpern
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Hot Girl Walk aims to empower women

Young women gathered at the Harding Centennial Plaza fountain to attend the third “Hot Girl Walk” around campus Sept. 12. Hot Girl Walk groups have been spreading around the country, and it was brought to the Conway area by UCA junior Jacey Howerton as a way to help women make friends in a positive environment while getting some exercise.
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball
onlyinark.com

Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas

Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy