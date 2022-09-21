Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Winning Drive Game of the Week candidates for Week 7
Which team do you think will “drive” home the victory for their school next weekend? Vote starting Sunday for The Blade's High School Football Winning Drive Game of the Week at: www.toledoblade.com/HSFBDrive. Here are the candidates for Week 7. ■ Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Comments / 0