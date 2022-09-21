Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd's response to nightmare start to season
Lisandro Martinez discussed how Man Utd have recovered after a poor start to the season.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Arsenal announce 50,000 tickets sold for WSL north London derby
Arsenal have announced that 50,000 tickets have been sold for the WSL north London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Premier League sides scout Ukraine winger in Scotland defeat
Numerous Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch Mykhaylo Mudryk in action for Ukraine against Scotland.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out 10 best midfielders of the season so far...
England predicted lineup vs Germany - Nations League
England's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with Germany
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
Gareth Southgate insists there are still positives in England defeat
Gareth Southgate refused to criticise his England side after a damning defeat against Italy.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Harry Redknapp reveals how he got the best out of his Tottenham side
Harry Redknapp reflects on joining Tottenham & maximising his players' potential.
Jack Grealish insists 'very harsh' Gareth Southgate criticism is because he's English
Jack Grealish believes Gareth Southgate faces unfair criticism because he's English.
5 things Gareth Southgate needs to fix about England
Gareth Southgate has plenty he needs to fix about England after their Nations League relegation.
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
Bukayo Saka named England Men's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been voted England's Player of the Year.
