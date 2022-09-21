ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

OVI checkpoint to be conducted on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown Friday night

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with OSP will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Friday night and early Saturday morning. The checkpoint will be on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown near the Glacier Avenue intersection from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

St. Joseph Hospital staff members say they were punched, bitten by Niles woman

A Niles woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after allegedly assaulting staff members at the St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Warren. According to a report filed in Warren Municipal Court, two employees working in the ER last week were punched, bitten, and “bull rushed” by 27-year-old Abrianna Tringale, who they say was being “belligerent”.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth

Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Two men, woman shot near Tallmadge’s Town Square, chief says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men and a woman were shot Wednesday night near Tallmadge’s Town Square, Police Chief Ron Williams said. The three were treated for non-life threatening injuries in the shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. at a rental facility on West Avenue, near the Tallmadge Town Square Historic District, Williams said.
TALLMADGE, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

