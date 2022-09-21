Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
WFMJ.com
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 22, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife
A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
WFMJ.com
OVI checkpoint to be conducted on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown Friday night
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with OSP will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Friday night and early Saturday morning. The checkpoint will be on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown near the Glacier Avenue intersection from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
Attorney of defendant in downtown Youngstown shooting says he has good self-defense case
Attorney James Gentile said Wednesday in municipal court at the arraignment for Johnny Serrano, 23, of Campbell, that he had had his client self-surrender to police and he also gave investigators the gun they say was used to shoot Yarnell Green, 32.
whbc.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Feds accuse man of robbing 10 Cleveland-area stores at gunpoint in three weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents on Thursday accused a Garfield Heights man of robbing 10 Cleveland-area stores at gunpoint in three weeks. Lawrence Sturdivant, 32, robbed stores and pharmacies in Shaker Heights and Cleveland by acting like he was buying candy before pulling out a gun and taking cash from the registers, according to court records.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Hubbard Township homicide pleads guilty to aggravated murder, other charges
The suspect of a homicide in Hubbard Township from December of 2021 has pled guilty in court on Wednesday. According to court records, 26-year-old Devonte Douglas pled guilty to charges of Aggravated Murder with firearm specifications, Abduction and Tampering With Evidence. Douglas is accused of the shooting death of Adreionna...
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.
WFMJ.com
St. Joseph Hospital staff members say they were punched, bitten by Niles woman
A Niles woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after allegedly assaulting staff members at the St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Warren. According to a report filed in Warren Municipal Court, two employees working in the ER last week were punched, bitten, and “bull rushed” by 27-year-old Abrianna Tringale, who they say was being “belligerent”.
Warren man charged by feds with 23 counts of selling drugs
An indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court charges a Warren man with selling drugs from March 2021 until this February.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
WFMJ.com
Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth
Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
Two men, woman shot near Tallmadge’s Town Square, chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men and a woman were shot Wednesday night near Tallmadge’s Town Square, Police Chief Ron Williams said. The three were treated for non-life threatening injuries in the shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. at a rental facility on West Avenue, near the Tallmadge Town Square Historic District, Williams said.
explore venango
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
