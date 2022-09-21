A Niles woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after allegedly assaulting staff members at the St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Warren. According to a report filed in Warren Municipal Court, two employees working in the ER last week were punched, bitten, and “bull rushed” by 27-year-old Abrianna Tringale, who they say was being “belligerent”.

NILES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO