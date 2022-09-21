Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Long-term care providers want to hear from you
Submitted by San Juan County Public Hosptial District No 1. San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1, along with the other Hospital Districts in San Juan County and Inter-Island Healthcare Foundation, is in the process of conducting a survey to identify the needs and expectations of Seniors in San Juan County.
sanjuanjournal.com
Is San Juan County prepared for a big spill?
After the Aleutian Isle sank on the Westside of San Juan Island, causing diesel to spread along the sensitive habitat, community members wondered, what if it had been a tanker, filled with heavy oils that sink rather than evaporate like diesel? Such an event is not improbable and it would be catastrophic to the San Juans.
sanjuanjournal.com
Public meeting notes from the LWV Observer Corps
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization encourages informed participation in government. A recent initiative, the Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members. Friday...
sanjuanjournal.com
Fishing vessel Aleutian Isle recovered, defueled and on salvage barge
Submitted by the U.S. Coast Guard. Response crews successfully placed the fishing vessel Aleutian Isle onto a salvage barge near Mitchell Bay on San Juan Island Sept. 21. The vessel no longer poses a significant threat to the environment, and it will soon transit to a mainland facility for further investigation into the cause of the sinking.
sanjuanjournal.com
Fall ferry schedule starts Sept. 25
Submitted by the Washington State Ferries. We’re just three days away from switching over to our fall sailing schedules! The season change will bring timetable adjustments to our Anacortes/San Juan Islands route and minor tweaks to our Mukilteo/Clinton run in the early morning and late evening. On our Port Townsend/Coupeville route, Saturday, Oct. 8, will be the last day we sail the peak season 10 and 10:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday final round trip until next spring.
sanjuanjournal.com
Chamber music – a classical jam session
The sounds of the violin pushed here, the cellos pulled there, while all around the harp swirled as the sounds ebbed and flowed around the audience. The music was written to reflect tides and currents, composer and Cellist Ha Yang Kim said as she introduced her world premiere piece. “I...
sanjuanjournal.com
The Wolverines beat the Vikings in close soccer game
The Friday Harbor Wolverines boys soccer team played against Orcas Vikings on their home turf on Orcas on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “Orcas is a long-time island rival and a team we always look forward to playing. They are a strong program that plays a great style of soccer,” coach Brett Paul said. “Last season, Orcas beat us in the semi-finals in the final 4 state tournaments before moving on to win the state championship last November which definitely added fuel to our team’s intensity and focus in practice leading up to this match.”
