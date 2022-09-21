Read full article on original website
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
milb.com
San Antonio’s Magical Season Comes to an End
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night was game two of the Texas League South Division Series between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. Following their game one victory on Tuesday, the RoughRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Thursday and eventually led 5-0. Cody Bradford delivered a career-best performance on the mound for Frisco tossing six shutout innings. San Antonio nearly completed the comeback with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. However, Frisco clinched the series with a 5-2 victory.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
CBS Sports
UTSA vs. Texas Southern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Roadrunners will be looking to get back in the win column.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in New Braunfels.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Schertz Police find missing 15-year-old girl
SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday, but police confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday morning. The teen was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students. She was described...
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
