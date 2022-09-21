ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

San Antonio’s Magical Season Comes to an End

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night was game two of the Texas League South Division Series between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. Following their game one victory on Tuesday, the RoughRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Thursday and eventually led 5-0. Cody Bradford delivered a career-best performance on the mound for Frisco tossing six shutout innings. San Antonio nearly completed the comeback with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. However, Frisco clinched the series with a 5-2 victory.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
Sports
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Schertz Police find missing 15-year-old girl

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police were looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who's family said never returned home from school Tuesday, but police confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday morning. The teen was last seen Tuesday with two friends who are fellow high school students. She was described...
SCHERTZ, TX
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
CIBOLO, TX
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

