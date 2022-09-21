ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine addresses cheating allegation from Instagram model

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Adam Levine has addressed the recent allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo, claiming that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

The Maroon 5 frontman, who is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years, responded to the allegations, which were shared by model Sumner Stroh, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” Levine wrote in a post, adding that he used “poor judgement in speaking with the model in a “flirtatious manner”.

