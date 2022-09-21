Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Waterfalls Near Nashville
It wouldn't be at all unfair to say that Middle Tennessee is home to some of the best waterfalls that the Southeast has to offer. Some are more popular (read: crowded) than others. Some are composed of a series of picturesque cascades; others are free-falling waterfalls that plummet from heights as tall as 100-feet. All of the falls featured on this list are worth a visit, and what's more, they're all within a 2.5-hour drive of the Nashville city center. Whether you're looking for a paddle out to a towering set of falls or a quick hike to the perfect view off the side of the road, here’s a list of 10 of our favorite waterfall adventures near Nashville.
Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober
Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The most current Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale passcode has finally been published. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members have got the chance to buy concert tickets earlier than their public sale everybody else. This might be your only opportunity ever to see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular...
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
WSMV
5th annual Pooch Pool Party this weekend at Nashville Shores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Shores and New Leash on Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the community, are preparing to host the 5th annual Pooch Pool Party Saturday. Dog lovers can bring their dogs to the Nashville Shores Wave Pool for a...
Where to Eat Greek Food in Nashville
With a nickname like Athens of the South, it should be no surprise that Nashville offers some excellent Greek food. There are quite a few options in the city offering fresh Greek favorites like gyros, grilled eggplant, and dolma. On my visit to the Music City, I sought out the...
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See
For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony
The couple moved up their wedding date so the bride's mother could see the special ceremony.
Brentwood Contestant Competes on The Amazing Race 34 (New Season)
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicked off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE this week, on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday Sept. 21st (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. )
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Home To Hit The Auction Block
Barbara Mandrell's former log mansion and the surrounding property located just outside Nashville will hit the auction block at 12 p.m. CT on October 22nd via Bob Parks Auction as well as online. Her former residence, called Fontanel, features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool and spans 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 wooded acres in Whites Creek, Tennessee.
Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival
Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and […] The post Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Banned books prominently displayed for week of conversations on censorship
This week is Banned Books Week and libraries around Nashville are actually putting some of these controversial novels front and center.
