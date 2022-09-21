Williamson County Homeless Alliance (WCHA) is putting forth a 200-mile Bicycle Challenge throughout the month of October. The Challenge is to ride 200 miles in the month of October at your own pace and leisure and raise awareness and funds for those experiencing homelessness. This month-long event is great for all ages and gives cyclists the freedom to explore the beauty of Williamson County whether they ride solo or in a small group.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO