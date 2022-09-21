Read full article on original website
Nashville Parent
Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall
We have good news for those still disappointed about the closing of Cannery Row and The Mercy Lounge complex, which included Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom in Nashville. In its place will be a new venue called Cannery Hall, expected to open in 2023. The venue,...
Nashville Parent
Murfreesboro Fall Leaf Collection Begins Oct. 1
The 2022 Fall Murfreesboro Leaf Collection begins October 1 and continues through December 31, 2022. During this peak season, Oct. 1 – Jan. 31, loose leaves can be piled curbside free of charge. Residents can start making plans for raking leaves and sprucing up the yard. The Public Works...
Nashville Parent
Take the ‘Stop the Cycle of Homelessness Challenge’
Williamson County Homeless Alliance (WCHA) is putting forth a 200-mile Bicycle Challenge throughout the month of October. The Challenge is to ride 200 miles in the month of October at your own pace and leisure and raise awareness and funds for those experiencing homelessness. This month-long event is great for all ages and gives cyclists the freedom to explore the beauty of Williamson County whether they ride solo or in a small group.
