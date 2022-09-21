iOS 16 finally gives the iPhone a haptic keyboard — here's how to turn it on

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Update: Watch out for increased battery drain when enabling the iOS 16 haptic keyboard.

The lack of a haptic keyboard on iPhone has long been a personal bugbear of mine. In fact, I even jailbroke my very first iPhone, the iPhone 4, just so I could use a haptic keyboard.

It's likewise long been a pet peeve of many other iPhone users too, and a point of mockery from Android fans whenever the long contested argument has surfaced about which platform delivers the best phones.

Well, mock no more, because after more than a decade with the release of iOS 16 and its many features, Apple has finally delivered official haptic keyboard feedback on iPhone.

Why they didn't do this before is beyond me. But now that haptic keyboard on iPhone arrived, you'll want to know how to enable it. Read on.

How to enable haptic keyboard on iPhone

1. Open the Settings app and tap Sounds & Haptics.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Keyboard Feedback.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Toggle Haptic to on.

(Image credit: Future)

Easy, right? Now all that's left to do is enjoy the beautiful, satisfying feedback of haptic typing.

Want to learn more about your iPhone's lesser-known features? Here's how to enable Sound Recognition on iPhone, which can listen out for and notify you about doorbells, smoke alarms and babies crying. Don't like how your notifications look on your lock screen?

how to change the way notifications are displayed on iPhone. Want to see the exact percentage of battery you have left? You'll want to check out how to display battery percentage on iPhone.

