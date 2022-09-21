ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Royal aide says that the Queen did not support Brexit

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A former royal aide to the Queen, Sally Osman, has revealed that the Queen didn't actually support Brexit.

The revelation about her late Majesty came during a television interview on CNN in which the former director of communications spoke about a newspaper headline claiming that the monarch backed the UK leaving the EU.

In the video, Osman brought up the headline “Queen backs Brexit” that she recalled appearing on the front page of The Sun tabloid around the time of the EU Referendum.

Host Christiane Amanpour asked Osman, “Did she?”, to which Osman laughed: “Err, I don't think so”.

Buckingham Palace said it had launched an official complaint with Britain’s press watchdog when the headline came out on 8 March 2016.

In its complaint, it outlined an occasion when the Queen allegedly vented her frustration with Brussels with the pro-EU Nick Clegg who was then deputy prime minister during a lunch at Windsor Castle.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A video of Osman’s interview was posted in a Twitter thread by playwright Tim Walker. He also tagged Tory MP and Brexiteer Michael Gove who, Nick Clegg claimed at the time, was The Sun ’s source for the story.

He wrote: “Any comment on this @michaelgove, given you were named as the source of the Sun’s ‘Queen backs Brexit’ lead during the referendum campaign?”

Press regulator Ipso ruled the headline was “significantly misleading” and had breached clause 1 (accuracy) of the editors’ code of practice and this was printed in a subsequent article in the paper following the ruling.

But, the editor of The Sun refused to believe he had done anything wrong and maintained that he would take the same action again.

Speaking to Radio 4 in 2016 after the ruling, Tony Gallagher said: “Do I accept we made a mistake? In all conscience, I don’t.”

He continued: “I don’t accept that we made an error at all. We made a judgment that the headline was right and that it was backed up by the story.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Royal family has banned five moments of Queen's funeral from ever being re-aired

The Queen's funeral was a historic occasion that aired across many channels in the UK, but it has been revealed Buckingham Palace has the power to veto certain footage as part of a broadcasting deal.As a result, it means certain footage from the funeral services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle on September 19 will never be aired again.Broadcasters from the likes of the BBC, ITV, and Sky News all received messages from royal staff regarding timestamped footage they don't want to appear in future broadcasts and on social media.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter All in all,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Could Queen's funeral have been a Covid super-spreader event?

People are speculating Queen Elizabeth II's funeral could have been a Covid-19 superspreader event - because the Danish queen tested positive on Tuesday night after attending the event alongside hundreds of other maskless people.The Danish Royal Court confirmed that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, tested positive only one day after attending the funeral, meaning she was likely contagious while at the event. More than 8,000 people, including other royals and world leaders from across the globe, attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterQueen Margrethe was photographed standing in the same section as King...
WORLD
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gallagher
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Nick Clegg
Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen Elizabeth II's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#European Union#Cnn#Uk#Royal#Sun#Eu#Buckingham Palace#The Sun U2019s
Indy100

"Nasty, cruel & regressive:" 16 scathing reactions to Kwarteng's mini-budget

The Chancellor has announced the Government’s plans for new low tax “investment zones”.Kwasi Kwarteng said: “To support growth right across the country, we need to go further, with targeted action in local areas.“So, today, I can announce the creation of new investment zones. We will liberalise planning rules in specified agreed sites, releasing land and accelerating development.“We will cut taxes. For businesses in designated tax sites, for 10 years, there will be: Accelerated tax reliefs for structures and buildings. And 100 per cent tax relief on qualifying investments in plant and machinery.”He added the Government was in early discussions with...
U.K.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Keir Starmer reveals plan to ‘boost jobs and slash emissions’ amid Liz Truss tax cuts

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a plan to counter the Tory government's tax-cutting agenda and slash greenhouse gas emissions. The Labour leader pledged to double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar power and more than quadruple offshore wind energy production by 2030 as part of a green energy revolution to counter the “trickle down” finance policies set out by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng this week. The creation of a net zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity network would lead to permanently lower energy bills and independence from nations such as Russia, according to Labour.According to details unveiled in the Observer,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Brits baffled by Americans thinking Boots is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"

For most Brits, the high street store Boots is your one-stop shop for all your cosmetic and medical needs.You can also pick up a bargain of a meal deal for lunch too. In all honesty we probably take it for granted but for one American tourist it is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"That's exactly what Brandon, from Prattville, Alabama wrote about the popular pharmacy on Twitter during a recent trip to London. Others flocked to label it the "best drug store on earth".Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing his love for the pharmacy to his...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Kwasi Kwarteng said it's a "new era," 12 years into a Tory government and no one's impressed

Kwasi Kwarteng has heralded "the beginning of a new era” in the House of Commons, and he seems to have forgotten that the Tories have been in government for the past 12 years.The biggest talking point from Friday’s mini-budget saw Kwarteng axe the higher income tax for top earners, scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses, cut a planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits and alcohol duty and axed stamp duty.It was announced as the Chancellor discussed his aim for the economy in the Commons, saying: “Growth is not as high as it should be.”"This has made it...
WORLD
Indy100

Former Bake Off contestant to take part in World Porridge Championship

A former Great British Bake Off contestant and an ex-Royal Navy diver are among the contestants bidding to win this year’s World Porridge Making Championship.The contest is being held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.Last year’s winner, Mirian Groot, a vegan photographer, recipe developer and writer from the Netherlands, is heading to Scotland to enter in person for the first time.She will be among 27 competitors trying to win the title and the Golden Spurtle prize, with hopefuls travelling to the Highland village of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

The most affordable places to relocate to in the UK

With more and more workers ditching the office and opting to work from home, extortionate rent is becoming increasingly unjustifiable for many – especially when office commutes are no longer needed and the cost of living crisis hardly helping things either.It's no surprise people are seeking out better value for money in other parts of the country. And now, a recent study has revealed the cheapest place for those looking to relocate. Research conducted by property loan experts Buzz Capital explored the average salary and house prices for 50 cities across England. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThey...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Putin ally says going to war is a chance for Russians to prove they are 'real men'

An ally of Vladimir Putin has claimed that going to war offers Russians the chance to prove they are ‘real men’. Vitaly Milonov is a politician in Putin's political party, United Russia. He was invited on state TV to speak about what he saw as the benefits of the invasion of Ukraine.It comes as Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000 as first reported, according to Russian media reports. Milonov's comments were translated by BBC journalist Francis Scarr in a post. "Regarding men with multiple children, I think it's a chance for men to...
POLITICS
Indy100

Jordan Peterson thinks there is 'a bit of Hitler in everyone'

Jordan Peterson is never far away from a controversial opinion or outlandish statement but his latest claim is likely to raise the eyebrows of just about everyone as he thinks we all have a bit of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler within us.The outspoken conservative Canadian professor and commentator has been in the UK this week as part of a speaking tour and made a stop off at Piers Morgan's Uncensored Talk TV show on Wednesday evening. The pair's conversation which was...how shall we say 'interesting' primarily focused on the biggest talking point of the day which was Russian president Vladimir...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg boasts of 'humming high street' in front of boarded up shop

Standing in front of a seemingly busy high street in London, Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the government's new plan to help businesses with the rising cost of energy bills.The new plan will offer businesses, schools, hospitals, and more not protected by the energy price cap a discount on wholesale gas for six months according to Rees-Mogg, the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.In the video announcement, footage of people walking along the busy street and going into different shops. "The action we are taking will boost growth and protect jobs and livelihoods. We want to keep high...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Almost two dozen kittens born in project to save ‘Highland Tiger’

A conservation project is celebrating a successful first breeding season with the birth of 22 wildcat kittens.It is hoped the animals, also dubbed the Highland Tiger, could be among the first of their species to be released into the wild in Britain.Led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), Saving Wildcats is working with national and international experts to restore Scotland’s critically endangered wildcat population by breeding and releasing them into carefully selected locations in the Cairngorms National Park.Planning is under way to release the kittens, which were born between April and August this year, into the Highlands in...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy