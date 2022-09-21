ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool

Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Constantin Reveals Cast for Fantasy Epic Series ‘Hagen’

Constantin Film has unveiled the main cast for Hagen, its ambitious new fantasy series, billed as a reinterpretation of the Nibelungenlied, the German folk saga often cited as an inspiration for J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Dutch actor Gijs Naber (Blackbook, The Story of My Wife) will star as the titular Hagen von Tronje in the project, alongside Jannis Niewöhner (Berlin Station, Amazon’s Beat) as his antagonist, the nearly-invincible hero Siegfried. Lilja van der Zwaag will play princess Kriemhild, Rosalinde Mynster the Valkyrie Brunhild, while Dominic Marcus Singer will take on the role of King Gunter. More from...
MOVIES
Collider

Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past

Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due

Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role

The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming

The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI

Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Pandora pessimists wonder if ‘Avatar 2’ can even reach a billion

13 years have passed since the release of Avatar, yet it remains the highest-grossing motion picture of all time. With over a decade between the release of first and second films in the franchise, some moviegoers don’t believe it’s possible for December’s The Way of Water to match the box office success of its predecessor.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director

A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
MOVIES

