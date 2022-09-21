Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
wegotthiscovered.com
A reboot that flopped so hard it was forced to scrap a sequel tracks a killer on streaming
Trying to step into Morgan Freeman’s shoes is no easy task, especially when eyebrows were raised from the very second the legendary star’s replacement at the forefront of the Alex Cross franchise was announced. Tyler Perry wasn’t exactly the first name that came to mind when you imagine a hard-boiled serial killer thriller, but studio Lionsgate seemed confident.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed Free Online
Cast: George Lucas Linda Ellerbee Joan Breton Connelly Peter Jackson Camille Paglia. Film-makers and academics discuss the use of mythology in Star Wars and the impact of the films on society. Is Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed in its...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey Free Online
Cast: Daisy Ridley John Boyega Harrison Ford Mark Hamill Peter Mayhew. An inside look at the making of the movie Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015), featuring footage and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers. Is Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey on Netflix?
RELATED PEOPLE
6 new Netflix movies and series start streaming today – including one wild true crime series
Most of Netflix’s growth at the moment is coming from outside of its home market, in the United States. That partly explains the extent and depth of the streamer’s massive library of international TV series and movies — a handful of new examples of which, in fact, hit Netflix today.
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Cobra Kai, the fan-favorite and now 5-season hit Netflix series that’s currently dominating the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, has reinvigorated so much interest in the Karate Kid universe that — one week after Season 5 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix, to rave reviews — Sony took the opportunity to announce that an all-new Karate Kid movie is coming, in 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
IGN
Under Wraps 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Disney's Under Wraps 2. Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Stobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy, and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.
Vice
Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool
Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s two trees are a major invention for the Lord of the Rings canon
Despite its status as a prequel, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still has plenty to teach us about the history of Middle-earth, or at least its version of that history. While the show’s latest episode covers many different bases, perhaps its most interesting has to do with the history of mithril, a legendary elf, and the Misty Mountains themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
The vertical Mouth of Sauron is spawning nightmares among ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans
Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is a world filled with numerous vile creatures, from the orcs and goblins to the cave trolls and wargs, there are plenty of beings who can terrify the pants off of you. But having found some test footage for one particular character from Return of the King, fans believe that this might be a step too far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
CNET
'Chainsaw Man' Release Date: When to Stream the Anime Series on Crunchyroll
Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022, and the series is already making waves. Set for its devilish debut as part of Crunchyroll's fall lineup, the show will start streaming Oct. 11. Fans can expect all the blood, betrayal and hard-core hunts that give Chainsaw Man its charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuan fantasy failure goes to war on a pair of streaming platforms
Having decreed that Disney shouldn’t be allowed to corner the market when it comes to live-action fairytales, Universal decided to get in the game by splashing out on Snow White and the Hunstman, which turned out to be a mildly successful endeavor after the fantasy epic earned close to $400 million at the box office. A sequel was given the okay, but it would be an understatement to say Winter’s War did not hit the heights of its predecessor.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Comments / 0