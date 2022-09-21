Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
WacoTrib.com
Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of several months, a new and diverse advisory council will help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Beshear signed an executive...
WacoTrib.com
Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
WacoTrib.com
California allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have...
WacoTrib.com
9 sickened by substance at California plastics recycler
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a caustic substance at a California plastics recycling company. Seven workers had breathing problems or other symptoms while two firefighters who entered the building were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution but weren't sickened and they were later released, Riverside County fire officials said.
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
WacoTrib.com
Judge: Maryland can start counting mail-in ballots earlier
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge granted an emergency petition on Friday filed by the Maryland State Board of Elections to enable the counting of mail-in ballots earlier than they were during the state's July primary. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant granted the petition, which will...
WacoTrib.com
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday.
WacoTrib.com
Delaware’s inland bays contribute to state's economy
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The fiery reflection of a sunset on the bay. The misty sea breeze that rushes past while boating through the inlet. The regal flight of a heron across the verdant marsh. For many, experiencing Delaware’s inland bays can be priceless. But that doesn’t...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Drivers should always be careful at deer crossings. We’re nearing the time of the year when drivers should exercise even more caution when they see a “deer crossing” sign. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says more than 200 Americans...
WacoTrib.com
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 17, 2022. Legislators should commission a report on restructuring the sprawling state agency. Minnesota’s Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead will find herself in a familiar spot on Tuesday morning: before a legislative committee ready to grill her about the agency’s disbursement of assistance dollars.
WacoTrib.com
GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
WacoTrib.com
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WacoTrib.com
NH secretary of state's office puts out investor guide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire secretary of state's office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents. The first edition of “The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud" debuted Thursday. The free guide, in English...
WacoTrib.com
NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state Democratic Party regarding absentee ballot application mailers with incorrect information that were sent to 39 communities and affected 926 voters. “This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip slightly across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly across the nation as a whole amid the seasonal decrease in demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend fuels. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
WacoTrib.com
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most...
WacoTrib.com
New study finds dangerous arsenic levels have been lurking in California prison waters
A new study sheds light on California's dangerous water situation, where arsenic levels have been found in drinking water. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
