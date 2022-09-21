Read full article on original website
Anti-War Protesters in Russia Reportedly Being Drafted to Fight in Ukraine
Hundreds of Russians braved arrest, prosecution and even the threat of being drafted into the army to protest against Vladimir Putin’s escalation of his war in Ukraine. After Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” on Wednesday and called up 300,000 reservists, people took to the streets across Russia in what is one of the biggest public displays of discontent over the war since the invasion began in February.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘Pablo Escobar of Heroin’ Released in US Prisoner Exchange
A notorious Afghan drug lord known as the “Pablo Escobar of heroin” was given a hero’s welcome by Taliban leaders after being released from US custody in a prisoner swap. Bashir Noorzai has spent the last 17 years in a US prison after being convicted for owning...
LAURA INGRAHAM: The American people are facing a long period of decline and despair
Laura Ingraham highlighted how the Biden administration's destructive policies have and will continue to create a series of consequences for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is there is no Biden brain trust. It's only brain rust. They somehow convince themselves, I guess, that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy. No matter how much they spent. That no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.
Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
House Republicans sound alarm over report Venezuela is sending violent criminals to US border
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border -- with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. "in grave danger." "We write you with serious...
Majority of Republican Voters Want to Make Christianity the Official Religion
More than 60 percent of Republicans want the U.S. to be declared a Christian nation, according to a new poll. Christian nationalism has quickly become the far-right’s new branding of choice, championed by prominent Republicans like U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the party’s nominee for governor in that key swing state. Proponents of Christian nationalism have said there should be no barrier between church and state in the U.S., an explicit rebuke of the First Amendment and one of the U.S.’ founding ideals.
Government told to reinstate eviction ban during cost-of-living crisis
The eviction ban must be reinstated in England to ensure no-one loses their home during the cost-of-living crisis, the Government has been warned.The Government must take a “two-pronged” approach to get people off the streets and ensure vulnerable tenants do not end up on them, the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping said.Inaction, it said, could lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, with the Government failing to meet its manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping, and progress made since the coronavirus pandemic erased.Its new report calls for strong leadership and funding, and says the Government should temporarily bring back...
They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites
All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
Revealed: Secret Service Knew of Disturbing Neo-Nazi Threats Before Jan. 6
Secret Service members were aware that a notable neo-Nazi group was planning to engage in violence on Jan. 6 but appear to have done little to act on it, according to new documents obtained by nonprofit organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). On Dec. 28, 2020, a member of the white nationalist group Vorherrschaft Division wrote in a Telegram channel that they needed “boots on the ground” on Jan. 6, and that Trump supporters should “march into the capital building and make them quake in their shoes by our mere presence.” The agency emailed the information to Capitol Police two days later. A “concerned citizen” also submitted several tips about a person who was driving to D.C. with “ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles and suppressors,” according to CREW. The Secret Service spoke to the person when they flew into D.C. but it’s unclear if any further action was taken. The Secret Service has been accused of failing to adequately respond to other known threats before Jan. 6 from extremist groups like the Proud Boys.Read it at CREW
QAnon Thinks Something Big Is Coming... Because of a ‘Simpsons’ Episode
A conspiracy that “something big” is about to happen on Saturday, Sept. 24, has taken hold among QAnon supporters around the world, in part thanks to an episode of The Simpsons. The conspiracy first emerged in German QAnon channels on Telegram earlier this month, when followers began spreading...
Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
‘An Army of Zombies Is Leading Us to Hell’
After President Vladimir Putin announced this week that Russia was conscripting some 300,000 reservists and military veterans to reinforce its war effort in Ukraine, international flights out of Russian cities quickly sold out. This latest wave of Russia’s exodus included Anton Shalaev, a 38-year-old senior manager at an IT company, and 15 colleagues.
Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'
House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
The Last Surviving Khmer Rouge Leader Has Just Had His Genocide Conviction Upheld
He was an international face of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime that reigned over Cambodia more than 40 years ago, and oversaw the deaths of millions in a genocide that wiped out some 25 percent of the country’s population. Now 91, Khieu Samphan has officially been declared guilty of the genocide he oversaw when the Khmer Rouge, helmed by Pol Pot, was in power.
