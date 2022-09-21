ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Louise Fletcher, the US actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, her family said in a statement to AFP Saturday. Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said. 
