Shania Twain’s ‘Biggest Turning Point’ As an Artist
Shania Twain has been a hardworking singer for three decades. Before she was an international sensation, Twain struggled to gain her footing — until one fateful change in her life and her career.
Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, the US actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, her family said in a statement to AFP Saturday. Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said.
