Mohave Daily News
River City Newspapers buys MVDN, other papers
BULLHEAD CITY — Lake Havasu City-based River City Newspapers will acquire the Mohave Valley Daily News and the Kingman Miner in a move that strengthens the company’s holdings in Mohave County and Northwestern Arizona. The company is acquiring the Mohave Valley Daily News from San Diego-based Brehm Communications.
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
knau.org
Mohave County launches Take Me Home program
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has launched the Take Me Home program. The program is designed for people who may need special assistance during an emergency. It’s free to any Mohave County resident who may have trouble communicating and is aimed at individuals that tend to be at risk for wandering such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and developmental or cognitive disabilities.
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave Electric Cooperative Holds Annual Meeting￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) held its annual meeting Thursday, September 15 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for hundreds of the cooperative’s members. The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as...
Mohave Daily News
National Night Out set for Oct. 5
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City residents will have an opportunity to meet area emergency services personnel and learn more about them during the 2022 National Night Out, to be held in the Bullhead City Administration Complex parking lot on Oct. 5. The event will begin at 5 p.m. at...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Recovery support services offered through Recovery in the Park event￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Focusing on the aftermath of addiction, recovery support is all about being there, and organizations that assist in recovery showed up on Sept. 17 at Rotary Park for Recovery in the Park to show their support and showcase the help they offer—as well as having fun with face painting, games, food (thanks for the hot dogs, Hope United Methodist Church!) and bubbles.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 23-25
Take in a car show, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute or a Dionne Warwick concert in Laughlin, get in the German spirit at Bullhead City’s Oktober Fest or help clean up the Havasu National Refuge this weekend. • Happy Times Events presents its 15th annual Viva Tropicana Celebration &...
Mohave Daily News
Woman arrested after 2,000 fentanyl pills found in home
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City woman was arrested Tuesday night after police found about 2,000 pills containing fentanyl in her home. According to Bullhead City Police Department reports made public Thursday, detectives from the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a follow-up investigation concerning possible narcotics activity at a residence in the 900 block of Ramar Road.
Mohave Daily News
Officer ID'd in fatal Kingman shooting
KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of the Kingman police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a fugitive last week. MCSO, which is handling the investigation into the shooting of Marcus Adam Fuentes, said the officer involved was Mike Morris, an eight-year veteran of the Kingman Police Department.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Straight out of the shoot -￼
KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
fabulousarizona.com
Get Your Pics on Route 66
From the green, Easter Island Moai statue-esque Giganticus Headicus perched next to the Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Kingman to the iconic teepees of the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, Route 66 in Arizona is adorned with a unique blend of special landmarks, classic eateries and nostalgic Americana.
Mohave Daily News
Ach du lieber! It's Oktober Fest
BULLHEAD CITY — Oktoberfest, now considered a misnamed festival, doesn’t have to be in October. In fact, in most places where the traditional German folk festival is celebrated, it begins in mid-September and runs for 16 to 18 days, culminating on the first Sunday of October. So when...
Bodycam video released in deadly Kingman police shooting
Bodycam video has been released as the investigation continues into a police shooting in Kingman, Arizona, that ended in an officer killing a man who had outstanding warrants.
Mohave Daily News
Tough week for MHS, RVHS volleyball teams
BULLHEAD CITY — The varsity volleyball teams from Mohave High School and River Valley High School suffered a difficult week of away matches. The T-birds took trips to Flagstaff on Monday and Wednesday, and were swept by Flagstaff High and Coconino High, respectively. MHS lost 25-9, 25-11 and 25-6...
Mohave Daily News
Police: Stabbing suspects have not been identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have yet to identify two people suspected in connection with a stabbing last weekend. Police on Wednesday provided no new details on the incident outside a local convenience store and said that no suspects have been identified. Two women were injured after a...
