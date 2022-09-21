Read full article on original website
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Big Ten Opener
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overpowered Indiana (7-6, 0-1 Big Ten) to preserve its undefeated season on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions made it look easy against the Hoosiers in a sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) thanks to big contributions from outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington.
Penn State Defense’s ‘Havoc Plays’ Overshadow Weak Second Quarter Against Central Michigan
On the heels of its tone-setting display against Auburn in week three, Penn State’s defense entered another flashy performance in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan – two interceptions, a pair of fumbles, and a couple of sacks. But when the team exited the first half in a 14-14 deadlock with the Chippewas, the energy in Beaver Stadium was a negative one.
Barney Amor Continues To Play Key Role In Penn State’s Success
It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Penn State got it done in the end. The Nittany Lions escaped Beaver Stadium with a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon. Most of the units did enough for the blue and white to pull out the victory but still didn’t have their best stuff, except for Penn State punter Barney Amor.
Penn State Weathers Pass Game Inconsistencies In Central Michigan Win
The Sean Clifford experience was on full display in No. 14 Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback, whose career in blue and white has been largely defined by ups and downs, had the inconsistency bug bite him again Saturday. But, despite an ugly offensive stretch toward the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and walked away 1-0, which is easier said than done.
Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Penn State will hit the gridiron for the fourth consecutive week, this time against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off a massive 41-12 victory over Auburn last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium and are a perfect 3-0 heading into the matchup. On the other hand, the Chippewas are only 1-2 on the season but won their last game against Bucknell 41-0.
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Last week, Penn State claimed a statement 41-12 victory against Auburn on the road. On the backs of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and an electric defense, the Nittany Lions looked as impressive as ever en route to earning the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP poll. This week,...
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Relying On Momentum Ahead Of Conference Play
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball is red hot to start the 2022 season. The squad is off to an 11-0 start, with two of the wins coming against No. 21 Oregon and No. 5 Stanford. But, a whole new season begins on Friday with the start of Big...
Class Of 2024 Star Zack Ryder Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State wrestling just keeps getting better, folks. Class of 2024 star Zack Ryder announced Friday morning that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” Ryder wrote.
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
Penn State Hoops Announces TV Schedule, Game Times For Upcoming Season
Penn State men’s basketball’s season is right around the corner, and the team has announced its upcoming television appearances and tip-off times for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions will play at least 27 games that’ll be nationally televised, with 18 of their 20 regular-season conference games appearing on the Big Ten Network. Other contests throughout the season will be televised on ESPN’s networks and FS1.
Penn State Football Now Selling Chad Powers T-Shirts
The legend of Chad Powers continues to grow, folks. Penn State football is now selling Chad Powers-themed t-shirts, the program announced on Thursday. The shirts go for $25, with $15 from every sale directly benefitting Nittany Lion run-ons. There are three different designs currently on sale. Two of them feature...
Penn State Women’s Soccer Alum Sam Coffey Scores First Professional Goal
This one’s been a long time coming, folks. On Wednesday night, former Penn State women’s soccer star Sam Coffey scored the first goal of her professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League. Coffey, a rookie midfielder with the Portland Thorns, tallied the team’s second goal of...
OS Creates: Penn State Football Photoshop Memes
A massive road victory against Auburn over had Penn Staters hyped all over the country. However, we noticed Penn State football’s graphic design team also popped off in its own way. After the win, the team took to Twitter to troll Auburn by photoshopping Sean Clifford’s face onto the infamous Tiger King, Joe Exotic.
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?
Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College
Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
OS Reviews: ‘The Whale Tea’ Bubble Tea Shop
State College’s bubble tea landscape continues to grow and grow, and we’re ~here for it.~. The Whale Tea bubble tea shop opened its doors at 262 E. Beaver Ave. in the former location of Frutta Bowls in June. It sells a variety of cool refreshments, including milk tea,...
The Squirrel & Acorn Bookshop Opens On South Allen Street
It’s a great day to book a bookworm, as The Squirrel & Acorn bookshop has opened its doors in downtown State College. The shop soft opened on Thursday, September 15, according to owner Andrew Aschwanden. The shop is located at 103 S. Allen Street in the former location of...
‘Oeuf Boeuf Et Bacon’ French Diner Now Open In Former Baby’s Location
It appears that “Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon,” a new French diner, is now open for business in downtown State College. The diner is located at 131 S. Garner St. in the former location of Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, which closed in 2020. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon —...
