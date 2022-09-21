ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ekeler's Edge: Aaron Jones talks Packers backfield, Broncos slow start & Chargers/Jaguars preview

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back for another episode of Ekeler's Edge! This week, the guys are joined by Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones to recap his big fantasy week and talk about how he shares the workload with AJ Dillon.

Matt and Austin also recap both Monday night games, talk about what went wrong in the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs, discuss the slow start to the season for the Denver Broncos, and preview the Chargers’ week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

