Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
SB Nation
Joško Gvardiol hints at potential winter transfer window activity
Chelsea’s already dramatic summer transfer window threatened to turn things up to 11 ... to the power of 11 in the final hours, with rumors of a supposed €90m bid for young Joško Gvardiol, the center back prince that was promised. Obviously, that idea didn’t really make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women renew their rivalry with Chelsea this weekend as the blue girls travel to Kingsmeadow to face the champions. Both teams lost their opening fixtures last weekend, with the blues losing 4-3 at Aston Villa, while Emma Hayes side were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by newly promoted Liverpool. It was Chelsea’s second successive defeat on the season’s opening day, while City hadn’t lost their opening WSL fixture since 2016.
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs. KDB...
SB Nation
Chelsea confirm departure of Director of Communications Steve Atkins
More changes are afoot at Chelsea Football Club, and this one has some outside visibility as well, with a familiar face set to depart. Director of Communications (press officer, to me and you) Steve Atkins is leaving the club, and joining McLaren Racing in a similar role. (He’s set to start there on December 1, and will continue to support the transition to his successor at Chelsea until then.)
SB Nation
Musings: What’s Reading’s Striker Hierarchy After The International Break?
Considering Reading offloaded both a striker and their most expensive signing ever in George Puscas’ move to Genoa this summer, some Championship fans may have thought Reading would be suffering from a dearth of striking options in 2022/23. Instead, Mark Bowen and his team have worked well with Paul...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
SB Nation
Everton Under 21s: The Season So Far | Tait finding early success
A month and a half into the new season for Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21s, I’m taking a look back at the progress made and changes we have seen. I have compared that, at least results-wise, to the last season of David Unsworth at the same stage. For comparison purposes I have looked solely at Premier League 2 fixtures rather than any other competitions or friendlies.
SB Nation
Leanne Kiernan Injury Update
Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
SB Nation
Liverpool Fans Preparing UEFA Lawsuit Over Disastrous UCL Final
The 2022 Champions League Final was a nightmare for many of the supporters who showed up to see one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Negligence and incompetence by the organizers of the final, especially UEFA, European football’s governing body, made it impossible for many fans to make it into Stade de France before kickoff. Those who were stuck outside were bullied by police and local gangs.
UEFA・
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Friday, September 23rd
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
SB Nation
September 23rd - 25th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
Comments / 0