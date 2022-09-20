Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
DWR Program Assists Tribal and Underrepresented Communities With Groundwater Challenges
Within the State of California, Tribes and underrepresented communities face many challenges accessing clean, affordable water supplies such as groundwater – especially during droughts. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is offering technical assistance services to Tribal and underrepresented communities to help address these challenges and support local Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) implementation.
ca.gov
California adopts comprehensive strategy to meet federal ozone standard over next 15 years
Strategy calls for control measures by state, federal, international entities to ensure California meets federal 70 ppb 8-hour ozone standard. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today approved a statewide plan for attaining the federal health-based standard for ozone, typically experienced as smog. The 2022 State Implementation Plan Strategy identifies the state’s control strategy for meeting the federal 70 parts per billion, 8-hour ozone standard over the next 15 years.
ca.gov
Reliable Tsunami Hazard Maps Another Valuable Preparedness Tool
Although tsunamis are rare in California, the entire coastline is at risk. Whether living or visiting near the coast, it is important to know what to do in advance, during, and after a tsunami event. To ensure proper preparedness, Cal OES, along with the California Geological Survey, recently updated Tsunami...
ca.gov
CDCR to honor staff at 37th Medal of Valor
CDCR will honor 44 employees from across California for their bravery, service and exemplary work conduct benefiting the department and the public during the 37th annual Medal of Valor Ceremony. The event will be held Friday, September 23, at 10 a.m. A live stream of the event can be seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ca.gov
HCAI awards $40.8 million in Grants for Students to Pursue Healthcare Careers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) announced the approval of $40.8 million in grant awards to 20 organizations that support and encourage students from underrepresented regions and backgrounds to pursue healthcare careers. The grant awards will be issued through the Health Professions...
ca.gov
Landscape equipment manufacturers, dealers invited to participate in new program set to provide discount vouchers for zero-emission lawn mowers, leaf blowers, other equipment
New program makes $27 million in incentives available to California-based small landscape businesses. Climate Change, Air Pollution, Lawn, Garden & Landscape Equipment. Zero-Emission Landscaping Equipment, Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project, California Climate Investments. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today announced the opening of a new funding category...
ca.gov
Fighting climate change, part 7 of SFV $ winners and MORE
For the third time in three days, Gov. Newsom has signed one of my measures to help fight climate change. His actions are proof that California policymakers are taking seriously what the world has been grappling with for years – but which has been slammed home especially hard the past few weeks. From Alaska to Puerto Rico, record hurricanes, melting glaciers, searing heatwaves and widespread forest fires are no longer uncommon weather events.
ca.gov
State of Emergency Due to Fires
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division is sending this notice to all participants in the Child Nutrition Programs located in Madera, Modoc, and Siskiyou Counties in response to an emergency proclamation issued on September 19, 2022, by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the Fork, Barnes, and Mountain Fires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces $1.1 Billion in Small Business Support Coming to California
SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $1.1 billion in funding to support California’s small businesses. The funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) and is intended to leverage an additional $18 billion of capital to California small businesses. “California is home...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointment 9.23.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointment:. Vianey Lopez, 35, of Oxnard, has been appointed to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, District Five. Lopez has been a Councilmember for the City of Oxnard, District Six since 2018 and District Director for California State Senator Monique Limón since 2020. She was District Director for then-Assemblymember Monique Limón from 2016 to 2020, a Trustee on the Hueneme Elementary School District Board from 2012 to 2018 and a District Scheduler for U.S. Congresswoman Lois Capps from 2013 to 2016. Lopez was a Program Coordinator for the Oxnard Downtown Management District from 2012 to 2013, a Caseworker for Congresswoman Lois Capps from 2010 to 2011 and an Administrative Assistant and Concierge at the Oxnard Convention and Visitors Bureau from 2009 to 2010. She is a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens and Future Leaders of America. Lopez earned a Master of Public Policy degree in International Relations and State and Local Policy from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Lopez is a Democrat.
ca.gov
California IDs For All
SACRAMENTO – As other states cruelly target migrants and vilify immigration, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of legislation that will support immigrants, advance equity, and expand opportunity. What Does This Mean?. Undocumented Californians will be able to obtain a State ID, a critical step for inclusion and...
ca.gov
CPUC Issues Staff Proposal on Ways To Eliminate Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today issued for comment a staff proposal presenting a framework to replace Southern California Gas Company’s (SoCalGas) Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility by using non-gas fired electricity generation and storage, building electrification, and energy efficiency. The staff proposal was issued along with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ca.gov
Waivers for SFAs in Three Counties
The California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division has received the authority from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive certain School Nutrition Programs (SNP) requirements for school food authorities (SFA) in El Dorado, Placer, and Riverside counties in response to the Mosquito and Fairview fires. Through December 31,...
ca.gov
Paid Lunch Equity and Meal Charge Policy Guidance
The California Department of Education (CDE) Management Bulletin SNP-02-2021: Paid Lunch Equity Exemption Guidance has been updated to clarify Paid Lunch Equity (PLE) requirements with the implementation of the California Universal Meals Program. School food authorities (SFA) that do not charge students for paid lunches at all sites are considered...
ca.gov
Equal Rights Amendment - Study I-100
In 2022, the Legislature authorized the Commission to "study, report on, and prepare recommended legislation to revise California law (including common law, statutes of the state, and judicial decisions) to remedy defects related to (i) inclusion of discriminatory language on the basis of sex, and (ii) disparate impacts on the basis of sex upon enforcement thereof. In studying this matter, the commission shall request input from experts and interested parties, including, but not limited to, members of the academic community and research organizations. The commission’s report shall also include a list of further substantive issues that the commission identifies in the course of its work as topics for future examination..." (2022 Cal. Stat. res. ch. 150.)
ca.gov
October 5, 2022 Screening Committee Notice, ACCS
State Board of Education Screening Committee Members. On June 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 189 (Chapter 44, Statutes of 2022) which added Government Code section 11133 to allow state bodies covered by the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act (Act) to hold public meetings covered by the Act via web and/or audio teleconferencing through June 30, 2023. As such, the SBE Screening Committee meeting will be held via the format of video conferencing.
Comments / 0