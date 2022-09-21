Read full article on original website
Score Up to 60% Off Furniture, Home Goods and More At Wayfair's First-Ever Surplus Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We've all heard about (and likely experienced first-hand) COVID-related supply chain delays that have plagued the furniture industry for over two years. Well, there's finally a bright side to it.
Our Readers Loved This Carpet Cleaner on Prime Day, And Now It's on Sale Again
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. No matter how great your vacuum is, sometimes you need a little more help to remove stains and get at the dirt deep in your carpet or upholstery. That's where Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner comes in. The carpet cleaner has a hose that sprays stain remover and sucks the dirt out of whatever you're cleaning. It's small and lightweight which comes in handy for tasks like cleaning out your car, but it's also mighty, which makes it perfect for those satisfying deep cleans. This item went on sale on Prime Day and was a favorite amongst our readers, and now it's on sale on Amazon again, knocking the price down from $124 to $110.
Protect Your Favorite Hats and Headwear With Jason Markk Hatcare
Over the last 15 years, Jason Markk has made a name for itself with best-in-class shoe care products. Now the brand is launching a premium hatcare line to help fans protect their favorite performance headwear, snapbacks and vintage pieces. Jason Markk knows that people need a specialized, trusted cleaning solution to maintain their hats for years to come, which is why the brand is launching a gentle yet effective cleaning kit that retails for just $25.
Floyd Resurrects a Mid-Century Icon with the Acton Slat Bench
Pretty much every time Detroit furniture brand Floyd releases a new item, it’s newsworthy. Whether it’s somehow making beanbag chairs a thing again with their Squishy Chair or teaming up with Sonos for some sleek speaker stands, Floyd has a knack for getting people talking about furniture. Typically, when the brand comes out with a new product, they’re looking toward the future and setting new trends. But with their latest release, Floyd is taking us back in time… way back.
Meet Escort’s Newest Radar Detector
The Escort MAX 360c MKII is a high-performance radar and laser detector that can empower drivers on the road. Thanks to powerful new components, the portable radar detector offers a 50 percent improved range, lighting fast performance and a dramatically quieter ride. This is thanks in part to the device’s ability to efficiently scan for radar and laser speed traps as well as provide alerts to upcoming red light and speed camera locations while quickly filtering out false alerts. New users can take advantage of Escort’s network to share and receive real-time alerts from other detectors and drivers. Meanwhile, the device’s Blackfin DSP will process any new signals immediately to ensure you have plenty of time to react, slow down and boost your ongoing awareness. If you’re new to radar detectors, or looking for a cutting-edge gadget to empower your travels, look no further than the Escort MAX 360c MKII.
The Best Foam Rollers for Rolling Into Improved Recovery
There’s a love-hate relationship when it comes to foam rollers. They’re both the best and worst things to happen to your muscles before or after a workout. While they can be painful at times when used correctly (and occasionally downright excruciating), foam rolling is still a simple, low-effort way to improve muscle recovery. Even light, everyday use of a foam roller can help keep your muscle soreness at bay.
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Gearheads rejoice; there’s a new textile in town. Previously, GORE-TEX announced it will debut its new ‘GORE-TEX Expanded Polyethylene’ in Fall 2022. Now, the GORE-TEX ePE Membrane is even closer to production. The all-new waterproof and breathable material has already secured backing by Patagonia, Arc’teryx and others. It boasts a smaller carbon footprint than competing materials, requires less energy and water to create and produces less carbon overall. On top of that, it’s PFC-free and can bond with other sustainable fabrics like recycled or undyed materials. GORE-TEX describes the new material as long-lasting, fully-windproof, highly breathable and equipped with durable waterproofing. With the material already set to appear on Patagonia’s ski and snowboard shell kits and Arc’Teryx’s Ralle and Coelle jackets, many fans will be able to use the material first-hand sooner than later.
Caraway's New Mini Cookware Amps Up the Miniaturized Cooking Revolution
It wasn’t that long ago — in fact, it was just last week — when Our Place debuted the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan, a cute, mini version of the online cookware brand’s full-size Cast Iron Always Pan. Pitched as both a sidekick to its larger sibling and an adorable way to make single-serving meals, the “Tiny” pan slotted alongside the brand’s existing Mini versions of its regular Always Pan, Perfect Pot and Spruce Steamer.
The Ultimate Beginners Guide to Cigars
Crafted in Nicaragua with a Connecticut wrapper leaf, this mellow to medium-bodied blend is a favorite of the brand. It's incredibly flavorful and approachable and a great introduction to the world of cigars. Started by husband-and-wife James and Angela Brown, Black Label operates their own factory in Esteli called Oveja...
